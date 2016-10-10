(VIDEO) De Lima’s ex-aide Sanchez: It’s just Joenel, not “sweetie”

Joenel Sanchez, the former security aide of Senator Leila de Lima, refuted Jaybee Sebastian’s claim that they had a relationship and she once called Sanchez “sweetie.”

Testifying at the House justice committee’s probe on the alleged drug trade inside New Bilibid Prison (NBP) Monday, October 10, Sanchez insisted that De Lima only called him by his given name and not some term of endearment.

Inquiry attendees burst into laughter when Sanchez, formerly from the Presidential Security Group, demonstrated how de Lima allegedly called him in a sweet tone.

Sanchez, in his testimony on Thursday, October 6, claimed that he saw the supposed sex videos of De Lima and her former driver Ronnie Dayan.

In Monday’s continuation of the hearing, Sebastian claimed that he once delivered drug money to De Lima directly through her or through Sanchez for her senatorial bid.

De Lima had already insisted she did not benefit from drug money in Bilibid.

De Lima and Dayan are among the six persons placed under the immigration lookout bulletin order by the Department of Justice.