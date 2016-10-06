(VIDEO) Duterte: PH to survive even without foreign aid

The Philippines will “survive” even if the United States and other foreign countries pull out its assistance to the country, President Duterte declared on Thursday, October 6.

Still reeling from US and EU criticisms on his campaign against illegal drugs, the President said the country would “not beg” for foreign aid, adding “we will never compromise dignity” of the Filipino nation.

“If you think it is high time for you guys, to withdraw your assistance, go ahead. We will not beg for it. We have a problem here trying to preserve our society,” he said in his fiery remarks before policemen in Butuan City.

“Go away, bring your money somewhere else. We will survive as a nation,” he added.

Duterte said he does not expect US President Barack Obama, the European Union and other human rights groups to “understand” his campaign against illegal drugs. “Do not understand me,” said Duterte, apparently fed up with the criticisms on his war on drugs.