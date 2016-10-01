Villar rallies youth in fight vs poverty

The youth should also make it their mission to help solve the problem of poverty in the country.

Senator Cynthia Villar stoked the interest of the young participants to the 1st Villar SIPAG Youth Poverty Reduction Challenge at the Villar SIPAG hall in Pulang Lupa Uno, Las Piñas City last Thursday by urging them to do their part in addressing poverty.



(Ali Vicoy/Manila Bulletin) ALL THUMBS UP – Senator Cynthia A. Villar (in the middle of the group in orange dress) is joined by students from various universities and colleges in the National Capital Region (NCR) and nearby provinces in giving their stamp of approval to the First Villar SIPAG Youth Poverty Reduction Challenge which was launched Friday in Pulang Lupa Uno, Las Piñas City.(Ali Vicoy/Manila Bulletin)

“As the youth, you will be the ones who will inherit this world. You can start making it better right now,” Villar said.

Sipag, the Filipino word for industriousness, is the key to “Social Institute for Poverty Awareness and Governance” which Villar heads.

“Our project is designed to reduce poverty. Hindi naman puro matatanda lang ang lalaban sa kahirapan, ang mga bata dapat meron ding role (Adults shouldn’t be the only ones fighting poverty, the youth should also play their part),” Sen. Villar told a hall packed with millennials.

She pointed out that the youth currently comprise a third of the country’s population, which, ironically, is the same the number of poor Filipinos.

“Twenty-seven percent of the population is poor, kasing dami ninyo (They’re as many as you),” she said.

“You are very important. We should harness you,” Villar added.

And one way to do that is through “friendly competition” by way of the Villar SIPAG Youth Poverty Reduction Challenge.

Thursday’s launch was attended by students from Manila, Las Pinas, Muntinlupa, Quezon City, Cavite and Batangas, among others.

The contest pits college students, out-of-school youths and other youth groups against each other in coming up with the Top 10 most outstanding social enterprises that seek to reduce poverty in the country.

Each of the Top 10 winners will be awarded P150,000.

All entries must conform to environment-protection standards and should also address waste management measures in any given social enterprise set up. Originality,adaptability, sustainability and community upliftment will be the criteria for judging. The Villar SIPAG office will begin accepting entries today, October 1.