Visayas newsbits for October 12, 2016

MB file-DPWH and DENR logo

DENR TELLS DPWH TO PLANT TREES

Iloilo City— The trees that the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH-6) cut to make way for government infrastructure projects in Western Visayas region must be replaced, a Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR-6) official said. Jim Sampulna, regional director of DENR-6, said that DPWH-6 did not comply with the policy to replace the trees that they cut, especially for road projects in the city and province of Iloilo. In a letter addressed to DPWH-6 Regional Director Wenceslao Leaño Jr., Sampulna reminded the DPWH-6 that they must replant 50 trees for every planted tree cut and 100 trees for every 100 natural-grown trees cut. DPWH-6 has to replant 20,450 trees in four different project sites in Iloilo. If DPWH-6 would not comply, DENR-6 will no longer issue additional tree cutting permits to DPWH-6 for other government infrastructure projects. In 2014, DENR and DPWH had a tripartite agreement with Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to implement nationwide the replanting of trees, which needed to be cut for road projects. Sampulna said that such is an effort to balance ecology and development. It can be recalled that DENR-6 and DPWH-6 inked a partnership for a re-greening program during the Aquino administration. It started by planting golden shower and fire trees in the road projects in Iloilo City. (Tara Yap)

Boracay (Photo courtesy of Google Maps)

6 BORACAY COPS AWARDED

Iloilo City — Six Philippine National Police (PNP) officers were awarded for busting a cyber crime and drug group ran by Taiwanese and Chinese nationals on Boracay Island in Malay town, Aklan province. Police Superintendent Gilbert Gorero, spokesman of Police Regional Office (PRO-6), said the PNP Medals of Merit were given to Police Chief Inspector Mark Evan Salvo, Malay PNP chief, and Police Senior Inspector Jess Baylon, Boracay PNP chief. Also awarded with the same medal were Senior Police Officer 2 Richmon Camon, Senior Police Officer 1 Jhonel Quitlong, Police Officer 2 John Mark Mascara, and Police Officer 1 Precious Joy Duque. The six cops initially busted the group for selling shabu (crystal meth) inside a Boracay villa. However, the August 22 operation also led to the discovery of a cyber crime group. The six cops were awarded at Camp Delgado, PNP’s Western Visayas regional headquarters in Iloilo City Monday. (Tara Yap)

San Jose de Buenavista (Courtesy of Google Maps)

400 SACKS OF RICE TURN BAD

San Jose de Buenavista, Antique-– Four hundred sacks of National Food Authority (NFA) rice that were kept inside two comfort rooms of the Binirayan gymnasium since about a year ago will be dumped or made into compost soon. According to NFA Regional Manager Rex Estoperez, the sacks of rice were ordered to be kept there by former Governor Exequiel B. Javier in January 2015. Estoperez said that the wasted sacks of rice must be dumped or made into compost. He said that when the comfort rooms were opened, he and his men smelled strong foul odor. He also said that he took samples of the rice for laboratory test in the NFA regional office. “Once we have the results of the examination, it’s either we bury the rice or convert them into compost so at least they’re put to use,” the NFA chief said. Estoperez was in Antique Monday. He paid a courtesy call on Gov. Rhodora J. Cadiao before proceeding to the gymnasium with members of the local media. Gov. Cadiao asked Mr. Estoperez for his assistance in removing the sacks of rice because of complaints of foul odor from people who pass by. (PNA)