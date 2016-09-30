Volatility in bourses not a cause for worry – Duterte

Hanoi – President Duterte is not at all worried by the recent downturn of the country’s stock market after drawing flak for drug-related killings in the country.

The President asserted that investors are free to leave the country, adding he is not a believer of the stock market anyway.

“Puro papel man ‘yan, shares of stock. Unless I see that money converted into hard projects,” Duterte said in his remarks before the Filipino community here last Wednesday night.

A foreign credit rating agency earlier expressed concern that the Duterte administration’s campaign against illegal drugs might hurt local economic growth. The Philippines is unlikely to get a credit rating upgrade in the next two years due to Duterte’s unpredictability in domestic and foreign policies, according to Standard and Poor’s.

The President however raised doubts about the S&P’s decision not to upgrade the country’s credit ratings shortly after he criticized US President Barack Obama.

“Nagbaba ang credit ng Pilipinas (They downgraded our credit) in a matter of a day after I criticize you? Is that how they run the economy?” he asked.

Earlier, the President said foreign businessmen who cannot stand his foul mouth could pack up and leave the country if they want. Duterte said he could always go to other allies such as China and Russia to seek trade and investments for the country.

“Do not keep on complaining about my mouth because my mouth is not the problem, it cannot bring down a country,” the President said during a visit to a military camp in Cagayan de Oro last Thursday.

“Ang issue dito hindi yung bunganga ko. And they would say (it would affect) the rating sa business, sa economy, then so be it. Lumayas kayo. Then we will start on our own,” the President said, referring to concerns that his anti-illegal drugs crackdown might affect the country’s economic growth. (My mouth is not the issue here. They would say it would affect business rating, the economy, then so be it. You can all leave.)

RELENTLESS CAMPAIGN

Unfazed by local and foreign criticisms on his war on illegal drugs and threats to charge him with genocide, President Duterte has threatened to “kill more” drug criminals back in the country and would “not count the dead bodies.”

The President said his bloody drug campaign would be relentless especially since the “staggering” economic impact of illegal drugs has reached an estimated P216 billion a year.

“I have to protect the people. I have to protect the integrity, territorial or otherwise, of my country. With this kind of problem four million drug addicts, tingnan mo ngayon, namatay na, wala na, down ang crime and I intend to kill more because I have to account for these four million (drug addicts),” he said.

“The campaign against drugs in the Philippines will continue and it will be relentless and I will not count the dead bodies,” he added.

Duterte also assured he would not leave the presidency “in shame,” citing his resolve to address the country’s enormous drug problem.

“I will not go out sa pagkatapos ng termino ko at mag-iwan ako nang mabigat na problema na ang addicts now or multiply to something like 10 million. Mas mabuti pa ako na lang ang magpakulong, patayin ko na lang lahat,” he added. (At the end of my term, I will not leave behind a problem of drug addicts multiplying to something like 10 million. I would rather go to jail than see that happen.)

The President continued to heap scorn on the United Nations, European Union, the United States for criticizing his war on drugs. He said he was not worried about landing in jail for alleged human rights abuses since his threats are not tantamount to a criminal offense.

He lamented that the country has a “serious” drug problem especially with the involvement of government officials in the drug trade. He said Senator Leila de Lima has opened the portals of narco-politics in the country following her election which was allegedly funded by drug money.

“Now the Philippines sadly has entered narco-politics,” he said.

He noted that 11 police generals, local government executives and barangay officials have been implicated in drug operations in the country.

“Eleven generals, barangay captains almost about 35 percent of all are into drugs; mayors, policemen estimate about 14,000, there are policemen all over the Philippines. How do you suppose can we survive as a country?” he said.

In the same speech, the President revealed the “staggering economic impact” of the narcotics trade. If three million drug addicts purchase P200 drugs a day, Duterte said the cost would reach P8 billion a month or P216 billion a year.

He admitted that the government lacks funds to immediately build rehabilitation centers for drug dependents who have surrendered to authorities. “I don’t have that money because the President who allowed it also to bloom never expected that it would reach, it would cost us 216 billion for food, education, health,” he said.