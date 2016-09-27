Voltes V, Fairy Tail, and more now available on iflix

Anime enthusiasts, ifix has good news for you! Five famous anime classics are now available on iflix.

Photo courtesy of Wikipedia and Animax UK

Daimos, Hunter X Hunter, Fairy Tail, and Tenjo Tenge can now be accessed unlimited for online and offline viewing.

The shows are available in a Tagalog dubbed format, but Voltes V has an additional format which is in English.

The leading Internet TV service provider assures to provide their Filipino and Southeast Asian audience more shows in the future.

“In the coming months, Filipinos can expect more of their favorite local, regional and international titles as we work aggressively towards growing our extensive library for our members not only in the Philippines, but throughout Southeast Asia”, iflix Philippines Content Head Karen Zabaljauregui said.

At only P129 per month, viewers can access TV shows, first run exclusives, and films on five devices; that includes phones, laptops, televisions.

Subscribers can save anything they want for offline viewing. And the best part, it’s unlimited without the hassle of ads!

For those who are interested, you may visit iflix website here.