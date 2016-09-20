VP Leni cites strong gov’t-church collaboration

Palo, Leyte — Vice President Leni Robredo cited the strong collaboration between the government and the Roman Catholic Church in various aspects.

Speaking during the 50th anniversary of the CBCP-National Secretariat for Social Action (NASSA 50) and 38th National Social Action General Assembly (NASAGA) at the Bishop Manuel Mascariñas gym yesterday, Robredo said she had met with Lingayen-Dagupan Archbishop Socrates Villegas, president of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) about addressing the drug problem in the country in support of the all out-war against drugs of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte.

Robredo said Archbishop Villegas has vowed to help in the rehabilitation of drug users nationwide by helping them in the spiritual aspect.

She said the church plays a vital role in both areas of governance and in providing social justice to the people and by involving them in the implementation of programs and projects. She cited the creation of People’s Councils during the term of her late husband as DILG Secretary.

Robredo likewise praised the Archdiocese of Palo led by Archbisbop John F.Du for the reconstruction of the Palo Cathedral and recovery from super typhoon Yolanda that devastated Leyte and Samar almost 3 years ago..

Leyte Governor Leopoldo Dominico L. Petilla and Palo, Leyte Mayor Remedios “Matin” L. Petilla welcomed Vice President Robredo, bishops, priests, nuns and other delegates to Palo town.

Governor Petilla said he had discussed livelihood programs with Archbishop Du that will benefit the Leyteños.

Meanwhile, Tacloban City Councilor Jerry S. Uy expressed his thanks to Robredo for visiting Tacloban City and Palo town and had the opportunity of inspecting the GMA Kapuso Village and Tzu Chi Village in Palo and Ridgeview Housing Project in Cabalawan, Tacloban City, all resettlement sites of the typhoon victims.

Uy said Robredo was briefed by National Housing Authority (NHA) officials on the involvement of the community in every aspect of the housing projects.