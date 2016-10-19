#WalangPasok: List of class/gov’t work suspensions for Oct. 19, 2016 (Wednesday)
Here is a list of cities and schools with classes suspended, as well as government work cancellation Wednesday, October 19, 2016 due to Typhoon Lawin.
The tropical cyclone, forecast to reach super typhoon category, is expected to make landfall on Thursday, crossing Apayao and Ilocos Norte.
CAGAYAN
- all levels (public and private)
- government offices
ILOCOS NORTE
- all levels (public and private)
ISABELA (except Santiago City)
- all levels (public and private) until Thursday, October 20
LICUAN-BAAY, ABRA
- all levels (public and private) until Thursday, October 20
LA TRINIDAD, BENGUET
- all levels (public and private) only on Thursday, October 20
APAYAO
- all levels (public and private) until Friday, October 21
ILAGAN, ISABELA
- all levels (public and private) until Friday, October 21
MANKAYAN, BENGUET
- preschool to high school (public and private)