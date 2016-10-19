#WalangPasok: List of class/gov’t work suspensions for Oct. 19, 2016 (Wednesday)

Here is a list of cities and schools with classes suspended, as well as government work cancellation Wednesday, October 19, 2016 due to Typhoon Lawin.

The tropical cyclone, forecast to reach super typhoon category, is expected to make landfall on Thursday, crossing Apayao and Ilocos Norte.

Please bookmark and refresh for updates

CAGAYAN

all levels (public and private)

government offices

ILOCOS NORTE

all levels (public and private)

ISABELA (except Santiago City)

all levels (public and private) until Thursday, October 20

LICUAN-BAAY, ABRA

all levels (public and private) until Thursday, October 20

LA TRINIDAD, BENGUET

all levels (public and private) only on Thursday, October 20

APAYAO

all levels (public and private) until Friday, October 21

ILAGAN, ISABELA

all levels (public and private) until Friday, October 21

MANKAYAN, BENGUET