#WalangPasok List of class suspensions for Sept.28, 2016)

The following local government have suspended classes as rain bands of Typhoon Helen, which is exiting the Philippine Area of Responsibility, bring strong rains in most of Luzon.

NOTE: Refresh this link for updated list.

BULACAN

Marilao (all levels, both public and private schools)

Bocaue (all levels, both public and private schools)

Meycauayan (all levels, both public and private schools)

San Jose del Monte (all levels, both public and private schools

METRO MANILA

Malabon City (all levels, both public and private schools)

Navotas City(all levels, both public and private school)

Caloocan City (all levels, both public and private schools)

RIZAL

Cainta (all levels, both public and private schools)

Antipolo (all levels, both public and private schools)

San Mateo (all levels, both public and private schools)

Taytay (all levels, both public and private schools)

De La Salle Araneta University (all levels)

UE Manila – (Kinder to Grade 11)

UE Caloocan (Kinder to Grade 11)