War on illegal drugs will continue – Duterte

By Genalyn D. Kabiling, Antonio L. Colina IV, and Elena L. Aben

The government’s war on illegal drugs will continue no matter how many congressional inquiries will be conducted to discredit his campaign, President Duterte declared on Monday night.

The President said he is even prepared to defend his war on drugs from the “idiotic view” of local and foreign critics who undermine the safety of the Filipinos from drug lords and dealers.

Duterte, despite criticisms from the international community, emphasized that it’s his duty to “threaten to kill the criminals.”

“Is there a law that will stop me from threatening the criminals? There is no law. It is, as a matter of fact, my duty to threaten criminals,” he said Monday night at the Matina Enclaves.

The president also dared his critics to look at the crime statistics of the previous administration.

“Drugs – it will continue. I don’t care if there are thousands of hearings everyday. I will stop until the last pusher on the streets is fully exterminated,” he said. “I will stick to my own agenda. Congress? They have their own show, go ahead be my guest. Nakatutok ako sa pangako ko.” (I am focused on my promise.)

Duterte argued that he would not interfere with the work of Congress even as he belied the claims made by Edgar Matobato, the witness presented by Sen. Leila De Lima, against him.

Duterte claimed that Matobato, an alleged hitman of the Davao Death Squad, was lying under oath when he accused him of ordering the killings of criminals when he was mayor of Davao City.

“If you know it’s a lie and you egg a person to testify, you are an active participant. ‘Sige, sige mag-testify ka, that is subornation of perjury. It’s a serious crime,” he added.

Matobato appeared in a Senate hearing on extrajudicial killings initiated by De Lima, one of the staunchest critics of the President. De Lima was kicked out of the Senate committee chairmanship for alleged abuse of authority and has been replaced by Senator Richard Gordon.

Duterte warned that if he does not interdict and address the country’s worsening drug problem, the next generation of Filipinos would suffer.

“I promise you I will suppress criminality, whether there will be a thousand investigations o magpuntahan yang silang Ban Ki-moon dito, I really don’t give a shit,” he said.

“I have a promise to the people of the Philippines who elected me President and gave me a whopping majority of six million votes,” he added.

“If you don’t want the drug problem to go away, then pray that I be removed from the presidency,” he said.

Duterte asked last Sunday for an extension of another six months to accomplish his campaign promise of ending illegal drugs and criminality within the first three to six months of his administration

“We are rocked by so many problems, kidnapping in the South, terrorism, drugs, which are really, reallypulling us down. I can say that we would need time to put everything in order. That self-imposed time of three to six months… well, I did not realize how severe and how serious the problem of drug in this republic is until I became president,” he said Sunday evening at the Matina Enclaves.

Duterte’s drug war drew international criticism for the rise of extrajudicial killings while noting that there are 700,000 “new” drug personalities who surrendered to police and military.

“I think I will give it to Congress to decide. I cannot kill them all. I cannot do it. I have no idea that hundreds of thousands of people are on the drug list.”

“They do not want a safe Philippines. They want it to be ruled by criminals. Oh well, I’m sorry. That is your idiotic view,” Duterte said during his visit in Davao City last Monday night.