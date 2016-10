Warehouse explodes in Bocaue

A loud explosion was heard in Bulacan reportedly inside a fireworks warehouse in Bocaue, Bulacan.

Governor Wilhelmino Alvarado told DZMM in an interview that the explosion happened at a fireworks warehouse at MacArthur Highway, Brgy. Biñang 1st, Bocaue, Bulacan.

No fatalities were reported at the moment.