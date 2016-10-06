Warrant out for Matobato for no-show in Davao court

MB FILE – New witness on extra judicial killing, Edgar Matobato identifies a masking tape used for their crime during the Senate hearing on Justice and Human Rights joint with Public Order and Dangerous Drugs at Pasay on Thursday, September 15, 2016. (Jansen Romero / mb.com.ph)

DAVAO CITY – A warrant of arrest for self-confessed hitman Edgar Matobato, due to his failure to show up in his trial for illegal possession of firearms, has been issued.

The warrant, dated October 4, was signed by presiding judge Silverio M. Mandalupe. A P2,000 bail for Matobato was also set by the Municipal Trial Court in Cities branch 3 of the Eleventh Judicial Region.

The warrant empowers police officers in the country to arrest Matobato anytime, the Davao City Police Office said.

Matobato faces trial for violation of Republic Act 10591 or illegal possession of firearms, stemming from his alleged possession of a Colt .45 pistol without permit on June 19, 2014.