WATCH: Ariana Grande debuts new song on Fallon

A week after her last visit, Ariana Grande made another appearance in Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show, and this time she performed a new song from her Dangerous Woman album called Jason’s Song (Gave It Away).



(Screenshot from Youtube | mb.com.ph) Ariana Grande performing “Jason’s Song (Gave It Away)” on Fallon’s The Tonight Show(Screenshot from Youtube | mb.com.ph)

While the whole world knows how vocally gifted Grande is, her performance of Jason’s Song made more positive impressions on the singer.

The tune was originally a Target exclusive of Grande’s third album. It was then made available for download and streaming on iTunes and Spotify.

The Rollingstone reported that the song – which for some reflects the theatrical side of Grande – was actually co-written by Tony-award-winning composer and playwright Jason Robert Brown.

Brown has been one of Ariana’s mentors since she had her Broadway debut. They worked together on a musical when the Side to Side singer was only 13.

The playwright, along with The Roots, joined Grande during her performance on Fallon.

Grande described her Fallon performance as her favorite she’s ever done.

That was my favorite performance I’ve ever done i think. thanks @MrJasonRBrown for using my voice the way it’s meant to be heard. love you, she tweeted.