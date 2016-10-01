(Watch) Baste Duterte plays the piano

Presidential son, Sebastian ‘Baste’ Duterte, is effortlessly making it in today’s hot topics.

The younger Duterte was seen playing the piano in a video posted by good friend, Ellen Adarna, on her Instagram account, Saturday.

“The talented First Son. @sebastianduterte… #piano partida walang practice. Girls, maloka na kayo… kidding #classical,” Ellen captioned, proving just how versatile an artist Baste is.

Besides his occasional piano gig, Baste has always been inclined to music, having been a band vocalist before.

Not only this, his many talents also include surfing. Just recently Baste was featured working with local brand, Reefside Artwork, in Siargao.



