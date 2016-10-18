(Watch) Duterte meets Filipino community in Brunei

President Rodrigo Duterte had a chance to meet about 7,000 Filipinos in Brunei Darussalam during a get-together at the Hassanal Bolkiah National Sports Complex at Bandar Seri Begawan, on Monday, October 16.

In his speech, the Chief Executive promised to work “strictly in accordance with what God” wants.

“Kasi nga, ang pagka-presidente ko, destiny. It’s a miracle to me. So, he wants me to improve my country, stop corruption and make the lives of the Filipinos comfortable,” he stated,.

There are about 23,000 Filipinos working and living in Brunei composed mostly of professionals.

Okay. Maupo ho kayong lahat. Salamat po.

It is not because I want to impress you their presence. But rather, I will just introduce them para malaman po ninyo ang mga opisyal ninyo, kaming taga-gobyerno na binabayaran ninyo to serve the Filipino people. (applause)

I’d like to—yes, of course, si Jun Yasay; then, we have the Secretary Carlos Dominguez III sa Finance; (applause) then we have Secretary Delfin Lorenzana sa National Defense, (applause) he used to be a general in the service of his nation in Mindanao many years ago, nagkakilala kami. Iyong mga proponents at nakakatulong sa ating mga kababayan, sila—si Secretary Ramon Lopez, iyong Go Negosyo. (applause) Then you have Secretary Jesus Dureza, who is working very hard. (applause) He’s the lead party talking to our brothers and sisters who are nasa Left. But there’s a talk going on between the government and the Communist Party of the Philippines. Si Jesus Dureza is one of the—sa panel ng mga—sa gobyerno at hopefully, you know, this war on—sa ideology. This has been going on for the last 45 years. So, I asked the Communist Party tutal, halos magkapareho tayo ng balahibo. I belong to the Left. I’m the first Left President ninyo po. Pero hindi po ako komunista. I am a member of the Communist Party. But I share the same horizons because anak lang po ako—it’s not because I am poor, but because I am a son of a migrant doon sa Mindanao and we started—well, it was a long, hard sacrifice. It was then a frontier town.

Then, we have Secretary Yasmin-Busran-Lao of the National Commission of Muslim Filipino. (applause) At ang tatay ko po ay Cebuano, but my—on the mother side; ang lolo ko, Chinese; ang lola ko, Maranao, a Muslim. (applause) Then we have Secretary Datu Abul Khayr Dangcal Alonto of the Mindanao Development Authority. (applause) Then we have the favorite of a—yung babae na madaldal, paborito ito, Senator Cayetano, (applause) and ito yung—the next is, ito iyong mga abogado ng mga celebrity, mga artista kung naghiwalayan, nagkademandahan, dito siya medyo perfect, Atty. Panelo, the Presidential Adviser. (applause)

Then, we have a guy whose— kilala ninyo ito, by name, but he is a music man actually. He sings, so pakantahin kung may panahon pa. He is really a rock and roll guy of the yester years, Ramon Jacinto of the Economic Affairs and Information and Technology. (applause) And of course, we have here the beautiful wife of Senator Cayetano, si Ma’am Laarni, the Mayor of Taguig City. Si Ma’am talaga is gusto niya, background lang. And of course, Mr. Ambassador, thank you for the warm welcome, mga kababayan kong Pilipino. (applause)

We have a very limited time, that is why, I think, I’m the only one who’s allowed to talk here sa aming entourage. But let me start by just saying, marami pong salamat kay Sultan, sa Brunei King for his—he’s a good friend. Your Majesty, thank you for hosting a lot of Filipinos in your state and for being kind to them. (applause) Please accept, you and your family and to the people of Brunei our gratitude and we will not forget that. Maraming salamat po. (applause)

Sa inyo na naman, maraming salamat na nanalo ako rito. (applause) Well, I’ll tell you something. I am, not a member of the national persona. Hindi ho ako ninyo kilala, mayor lang po ako ng isang siyudad sa Mindanao. I was an outsider really from the political elite, hindi ako elitista. Ganyan ang problema natin sa Pilipinas. I am not a member of the elite; I cannot be one and I will be never be one. (applause)

But you know, nung eleksyon, from the outside—anywhere, I had a landslide victory. That’s the reason why umabot ng six million iyong lamang ko sa—the nearest rival is because of—what was the message about?

Ang problema sa Pilipinas, matagal na tayong—just to give you an analogy. Ang Pilipinas, tumi-take off, naka-position patakbo. But hanggang ngayon, hindi talaga nag-lift? There is no lift to bring it to the air of just even a comfortable life or a peaceful life for everybody. Tumatakbo lang tayo sa runway ng ganun.

And ako po’y—I’ve been the mayor of Davao City for 23 years, naging Congressman ako, I was once upon a time the Vice Mayor of my daughter, iyong nanuntok ng Sheriff, si Inday. She’s now back to being a Mayor, but she is—hindi masyado sa mobile, because she lost two of her—yung sanang triplets. It’s a very sad for an expectant grandfather. So much expectations na inuuna muna kasi na laruin mo, ganoon, then just na sabihin sa iyo, there was a—

Well, anyway. Ang mensahe kasi lang lahat, sinabi ko, hindi ninyo ako kilala. Hindi naman ako sikat, ayaw ko namang sumikat at noon pa, during the time of Ramos, they would like to see me in the Cabinet and kay Arroyo, pati kay Estrada na, I’ve always refused a Cabinet position. Because I just wanted to be, you know, iyang simple na buhay na walang yabang, walang—eh probinsyano eh.

But you know what, it’s destiny. I am not saying that—I’m not belittling the party, my party PDP. But it was almost a moribund thing. It was not moving except the father, Senator Pimentel and the son si Coco who is now the Senate President. Iyon lang ho ang ano. Wala ho akong, except Imee Marcos and Governor Abet Garcia sa Bataan. Wala ho akong governor. Dalawa lang, yung isa sa Mindanao, I would not like to mention the name of the province, but only because naging kabahagi ko siya ng buhay ko noon, wala na ngayon. (laughter)

Hindi man niyo kilala rin ho, yohoo. (laughter) You don’t know her, so—but but of course, you guys from there, alam ninyo ninyo iyan. It was an open-secret, I was having an affair with her. Pero ngayon, wala. Balik tayo doon sa tamang istorya. (laughter) Pupunta na tayo sa babae eh, iyan ang mahirap diyan. Sometimes—I’m like that, pagka—just spark ko ano, babae. Para akong carabao na puwede mong hilahin na ang istorya, puro babae. (laughter)

Well anyway, I won and I really—I was trying to figure out, why? Why? Wala akong pera, wala namang nagbibigay and as I have promised you and you can confirm this with everybody, wala akong tinanggap na pera sa mga malalaking negosyante. (applause) Sabi ko, wala akong tinanggap diyan sa mga—the usual, gusto kong sabihin pero nandiyan na iyan eh. Kasi ayaw kong ma-compromise. So, why? Anyway, ganito iyan: Ang Pilipinas, matagal na sanang nasa itaas. It could have been soaring the skies of progress and development. Maybe, hindi kasing altitude ng umabot ka doon na almost the edge of the universe. But maka-take off lang sana and administration after administration, eh Mayor ako, I was a living expectator to what was really unfolding in our lives. Election after election, puro binobola mo, nagbobolahan.

Kaya nung nakita ko, nobody was talking about the conflict in Mindanao. Kaya’t sabi ko, we might really lose a piece of real estate here. Nobody was talking about drugs and almost all of them except— paano, how can they talk about righteousness in government; paano, how do you explain a graft-free enterprise. Mahirap, kasi iyong mga doon, sila mismo siguro, pati yung— pati military nila mismo, iyong aide eh, kasama doon sa droga eh. Papaano? Saan pupunta ang Pilipino?

You must remember that there are 6,000 policemen contaminated with drugs in the Philippines. Kaya the last, ang listahan, hindi ko na nilabas kasi it will just shatter the dream of the Filipinos. Iko-contain ko na lang ito, in whatever manner they would want me to do it, basta alam ko. Pati ang problema, ang mga mayors, pati barangay captains, almost 6,000 of them. And for the first time, a senator was elected to the national, opening the portals of the government to narco politics. (applause) Tingnan mo.

I was—said, ang bunganga ni Duterte, madumi. What? Kasi nagmumura ako. Six generals in the police, into drugs; they were the first ones that have to be fired. Na ito nga yung iba, iyong malalaki, most of the—itong mayors, they play, ang problema kasi, kapag pulis—masuwerte talaga, ako ang inyong pinili eh. (laughter/applause) Hindi, kasi ganito eh. Sa Davao, yung naging Mayor ako, eh dati ako prosecutor, fiscal. So araw-araw, nasa korte ako trying to secure a conviction just to send to prison itong mga durugista.

Kaya galit ako every time a case is fixed or every time, the piece of evident changes hands, ang dumadating sa akin, tawas, an alum, hindi na iyong—pareho iyan sila eh, crystals. So these were the trying times of my life. Kaya kung walang mag-uusap nito, walang bubunggo nitong mga animal na ‘to, kawawa ang bayan ko.

Primero, why I am here? I am here because I love my country, and I love the Filipino people. (applause) Kaya ganun. Ngayon, what drove me to the presidency? Patriotism. Small town lang, small town mayor for the love of his country, no big deal. Wala akong pakialam kung mahal ninyo ang bayan ninyo. Basta sa akin, my country. (applause)

Kaya sinabi ko, what is wrong in the statement, “do not destroy my country, because I will kill you.” (applause) Simple lang man iyan, do not destroy the youth of the land and deprive us of a brighter tomorrow for the next generation. What is wrong there? (applause) Human rights. Anak ka, kaya ako nagmumura kasi napakabobo naman nila. (laughter/applause) Hindi ako galit sa kanila. But what I am trying to say, I am totally exasperated, that’s the word, na hindi nila alam ang batas, that is not a crime even for a civilian Filipino walking the streets to say, “I hate the criminal. I hope they would die, I will kill them if I catch them.” Perfectly all right. That’s in defense; me, that statement is in defense of my country and people.

Alam mo kasi; ayaw nilang makinig; we are devastated. That is why; instead of just taking the usual police punitive action for arrest, mga ano diyan. Sabi ko, “I will declare war.” Why? Again, 3 million and that was two years ago. That figure was given by General Santiago when he was the head of the PDEA. Dalawang taon na, almost three. Itong akin ngayon, I’m still counting. So aabot ito, by the looks of it, from the number of the surrenderees that you saw on TV, it would reach, kasi 700 and it became 800. By the end of the end of the year, I would have to deal with another 1 million.

So imagine mo, that 4 million is not contained in a room or a municipality, province, it’s— nagkasabog iyang 4 million all throughout the country. So ano ang gusto nilang gawin ko sa bayan ko. They keep on threatening me about go and sending me to the International Court. Sinabi ko na nga eh, I am willing to rot in jail for the Filipino, hindi ba ninyo maintindihan iyan? (applause) So do not keep on threatening or intimidating my cult calling my attention, napaka-korni mo naman. (laughter) Or find this ridiculous, how can you—how can you send to prison a president declaring war against the drug. Look what happened to Latin America, almost failed states.

Basahin niyo iyong narcos, kung nakita niyo tape, and read Ion Grillo, I-O-N G-R-I-L-L-O online, it’s there, it’s the South American experience of how the drugs has resulted in so many failed states. Hindi mangyari sa akin iyan. My God, hindi talaga ako papayag. Sorry na lang. Kaya kung sabihin nila na 3,000 ang namatay—

Well, alam mo kasi, wag tayong mabolahan. Iyong iba talaga diyan, pinatay talaga, salvage. Iyan ang tinatawag na salvage o extra judicial killing. I will not say there was none. Mayroon, pero kung sabihin mo state sponsored killing, order ko na patayin yan, ah kalokohan iyan. (applause)

Ang nangyari diyan, hinayaan namin, nag-intriga kami, maghuli ka diyan, pero hayaan mo lang, sabihin mo ang nag-ano sa kanya, nagsabi, ganun-ganun. So you have to create the intrigues. But remember that there were so many policemen, iyong tinatawag nilang ninja. As a matter of fact, 2,000 a piece ako sa ulo nila. Because they are out of the service, they are now hunted. And mag-warning ako, aabot ito ng Pilipinas. ****, ‘adre, wag tayong magkasalubong, pag nagkasalubong tayo, sorry na lang talaga. Totoo. Either patayin mo ako o ****ng-i** mo—

Hindi ko mapigil ang galit ko eh. Hindi naman ako—“Si Duterte, hindi statesman,” That, “my countrymen, I am here to deal with the problems.” (laughter) No such thing. Eh wala ho akong— ang pagkaalam ko, all the time, I know is that, I ran for President and I won. I never applied to be a statesman. Hindi ko kaya yang prim and proper. Hindi ko kaya magbarong. Kita mo, maong-maong lang tayo diha. Eh barong, ang kati. (laughter/applause] Kaya ako, talagang maong. You know why? Sabihin ko na sa inyo, bakit si Duterte he cannot dress properly? Well, if you are looking for a sartorial elegance, all you have to do is look at Atty. Panelo. Tingnan mo ang sapatos. (applause) Pati yung langaw, ma-slide sa shine ng sapatos niya. (laughter) Tingnan mo. Itong akin oh, walang shine, walang brush-brush. (laughter) Tissue lang iyan sa banyo, tsiktsiktsik! (laughter) Okay na.

Eh tinanggap ako ninyo na ganito, ganito ako. (applause) Bakit? And for me, sabi nila , iyong mga Manila guys, hindi nila alam, iyong elitista talaga. So you might want to tone down your curses, your epithets, your slurs. Well, depende sa crowd. If I am before—yung ganitong mga durugista kayong lahat diyan, eh ****ng—siguro ngayon, mga singkuwenta na ang natanggap ninyo sa akin. (laughter) Pero dahil nandito ako, magpapasalamat nga iyong mama sa inyo eh, sa tulong ninyo. And I’d like to tell you frankly, it has to stop because it is destroying my country. And ang una talaga is bakit hindi tayo nagte-take off – iyong corruption. (applause)

So sa panahon ko, 8888 bukas na iyan. Tapos sabi ko sa RPN, PTV 4, si Secretary Andanar, after the news sa PTV4, I think, it’s a government channel, i-post na doon, i-text mo lang: “Opisina, the agency: Rodrigo Duterte, Office of the President, humihingi ng singkuwenta mil sa—” Lalabas iyan doon. But I will also give them the right to be heard. They can also text back, “Bakit nagtagal?” Pero sa lahat ng gobyerno ngayon, except those without or beyond my control, iyang mga separate— Judiciary pati Congress, it’s one month, one month ang papel mo. Approved or disapproved, palabasin mo one month. Sa siyudad ko noon sa Davao, three days: business clearance, electrical connections, yung sa bombero na iyan, isa pa iyan. Buti’t nala— kayo, isa rin kayong g***.

Kasi ang business, it has to pass by the— pagdating doon sa pulis, doon sa fire department, iyong building clearance mo, pagkatap— makinig kayo ha? (laughter) Pagbigay ng papel, pabilihan ka ng fire extinguisher. May kontak iyan sila eh, mga fire extinguisher. Kaya mabuti pa, pag nandiyan sila, sunugin mo na iyang bahay mo. (laughter.) Tang-ina, buwisit ka. Sige, patayin mo na lang extinguisher mo. Ganoon ang raket diyan, and everything doon sa LTO, but I placed General Galvante. He’s very good. Atty. Delgra. Basta iyong regulation, iyong nire-regulate. So sabi ko sa Cabinet: The least intervention, the better. The least ang pakialam natin diyan sa pagpapatakbo ng gobyerno. So one month tayong lahat, pati ako. And down the line, sabi ko kay Secretary Sueno ng DILG: to establish an orderly procedure, three days. Iyong mga mayors, pag hindi kayo maka-ano, eh di ibigay ninyo ang authority sa—doon sa sinong demonyong gusto ninyong bigyan yan. Basta three days.

Ngayon, ayaw kong makipag-away. I know that iyong local officials are only under my supervision. I do not have the control, gaya ng Cabinet. The Cabinet is under my control and supervision, meaning to say, you can change their decision, that is control. Kunyari may decision si Secretary Andanar, eh hindi ko nagustuhan, I can change it. But sa mga local, he’s there elected, siyempre hindi ka makipag-alam. But under—I see to it that everything is orderly and of course, correct. Pag hindi correct, ah diyan tayo hindi magkaintindihan.

I do not want really to interfere. The least interventions sa amin. But I would like to urge, hinahamon ko ang local government because this piece of—I am out to reach them, huwag ninyo masyadong pahirapan talaga ang Pilipino, otherwise, ako, hindi na ako makatakbo. At mayroon silang sinasabi na hindi ko matapos ang six years ko. Iyong iba sabi nila, makudeta ako. Iyong sabi, iba mga taga-Amerika, lahat ng Pilipino sa Amerika, magpunta doon sa Manila kasi—sige, punta kayo. Mag-uwian lahat ng Pilipino. Bagsak tayo doon sa ilalim ng Manila Bay, tignan mo. (laughter) Sa hangin nila, mga mahangin ito, they think that they can change—who are you to change the choice of the people? Pero ako, sabi ko nga, huwag ninyo akong takutin, because I became President, I almost— a miracle to me. Pati sa sabi ninyo, ah pera iyan, terorismo. You are entitled to your own opinion, but you guys, you’re living witnesses what transpired during the last election. That’s destiny.

So if God wants me to be there only two years, he will find the reason to oust me. (applause) Either he will kill me, babagsak ako o ang military magsabi sila, “Ayaw na namin,” eh di sige. Pero huwag na iyang kudeta, madugo iyan. Kasi hindi rin talaga ako lalabas diyan sa opisina ko, buhay; patayin mo muna ako. Pero sige, two years, three years, “Hala dito, linya,” huwag lang tayo magpatayan. Yan, raise your right hand “I, General ano, kami na ngayon.” Oh di sige, ba-bye, inyo na. (laughter) Oh di kayo, you solve the problem of the Philippines. Diri mag-ganun. So what does that mean to me? That is part of my destiny. Huwag ninyo akong takutin kasi para sa akin, bigay ng Diyos iyan, ang buhay ko, pati iyong trabaho. (applause)

Ngayon, anytime kunin niya sa akin iyan, then that is the part of the history of my presidency. So forget about iyang ‘ouster-ouster,’ kasi kapag mainit ang ulo ko, (laughter) ang tingin ko sa inyo, puro drug adik ah, bang, bang, bang (laughter). Kita ninyo iyong ganun? (laughter). Mamili kayo, yung iba siguro takutin nila nang ganoon. (laughter) Mahirap iyan. Sinasabi ko pa naman sa mga asawa ko, (laughter) “Sagutin mo ako, kasi ako ang matapang.” Guwapo? Eh kuwestiyonable iyan. Hindi naman tayo tisoy kagaya kay Senator Cayetano. Ordinaryo lang pero—we have to do it right.

But what I can really assure you is that, until the last drug pusher, until—my God, criminal—international crime, whatever is your name, and the EU and all, until the last drug pusher is out of the streets, until the last drug lord, krrrrrk! (applause) Then we stop. Then I will declare that the war has ended. When? Until the last day of my term, if it needs be. Ganoon ang istorya niyan. Hindi ninyo ako naintindihan eh. Kasi hindi ninyo sinusunod ang utak ko kasi hindi ninyo ako kilala. That’s the problem. Hindi ako kilala ng mga elitista, mga oligarchs. Hindi naman ako kilala ng mga pulitiko. Do not threaten me— Sus maryosep! Ngayon kung sabihin mo tuloy na ang lahat ng mga magaganda sa Pilipinas, hindi na makalapit sa akin, ay! problema iyan, ma’am. (laughter)

So gaganda ang buhay natin. In the fullness of God’s time, gaganda. By the grace of Allah. (applause) Assalam Alaikum, aking mga kapatid. Gaganda iyan, sigurado ako. I give you my word, I give you my honor. Talagang malinis itong gobyernong ito. (applause/cheers) And crime has to stop. So it will not bug the Filipino people of their—kung papano natin pagandahin ang bayan.

I’m 71. I do not even expect I could complete this, the whole, that’s too far away. Dalawang, tatlong buwan lang tayo bakbakan na eh. But no more of iyang umuwi kayo. Kaya kayo, pag may manghingi sa inyo, sa airport pa lang, sampalin mo na kaagad. (applause) Totoo. I will authorize you to use—huwag namang barilin pero sabagay galing man kayo sa labas. No more iyang bala-bala, Put— kakainin mo iyan, letse. (laughter) Sabi ko, pag sinabi kong ‘wag ninyo akong hiyain, mga kasama ko sa gobyerno,’ huwag ninyo akong hiyain, do not put me to shame, kasi talagang babanatan kita, maniwala ka, aysus! (applause) Magtanong ka lang taga-Davao. Taga-Davao nung na-eleksyon ako, sabi ko, “criminals go out of my city because if I find you here, I will kill you.” That is a legitimate and valid statement. Sabi ko, “mga durugista, umalis kayo, kapag hindi kayo umalis papatayin ko kayo.” Yung hindi umalis, patay. (laughter)

Iyong iba, ewan ko karamihan ng problema nila sa Pilipino, sa Malaysia. Kasi nandoon iyong mga—pati sa Hongkong, di naglipatan. Eh doon kayo sa ibang lugar, huwag sa Davao City. So look at Davao City. It was ahead of its time. I was just— pumuputok, pati iyong simbahan natin, airport.

But because talagang hinawakan ko na medyo magulo, pero along the way, it was almost, sabi ko nga sa speech ko, ‘It will be a rough ride, come and join me.’ Di ba sa inaugural speech ko? Ibig sabihin, madugo ito. Pero kung—then, stand by my side, ubusin natin iyang bad boys. Kasi ako kasi, bad boy ako noon. Nag-graduate naman ako, good boy na ako ngayon. (applause/laughter)

Ngayon dito ha, si Sonny Dominguez, kababata ko ito sa Davao. Since kindergarten, valedictorian iyan, valedictorian. Pagdating namin sa high school, second year, nasipa ako, siya pa tuloy ang valedictorian, valedictorian. Ako napunta ng Digos, Davao Del Sur. ****ng-i**, ang tagal! (laughter) It took me 7 years sa high school. Oo, palakbay-lakbay lang ako. Sabi ng nanay ko, “Rodrigo—” teacher iyon eh. “Wala ka na gid pag-asa mag—”, kasi 75, 75. “Naku ‘ma, tama na iyan, basta makaakyat lang, parang hagdanan iyan eh.” Hindi ka na kailangan na mag-95. (laughter) Malayo, mahulog ka pa diyan, dahan-dahan lang. Sabi niya, my mother never really, what’s sad is that, hindi niya ako naabutan, sana maging Presidente. Ang tatay ko talagang— matagal ‘yan namatay, he left this universe, walang— talagang— sabi niya, “hanggang pantalan, Bisaya iyan eh. That’s a cliché or an idiom in Visayan. Pag sinabi hanggang pantalan ka lang, ibig sabihin noon, kargador ka lang. (laughter) Eh ang tatay ko “ikaw?” Hindi kami nag—, no, I mean, he died, hindi maganda ang relasyon namin, eh hindi siya bilib sa akin, “ikaw, pantalan ka lang. (laughter) Eh, si kargador, gusto mo?” Sabi ko, “basta bayaran lang ako sa kinarga ko,” okay naman iyan. Kaya 75, 75.

Sino pa? Yasay, ka-room mate ko man ito, ka-roommate namin sa law school, UP siya, Padre Faura, San Beda ako. Bright. Dureza, doon ako napunta sa high school na nandoon si Dureza. Naabutan ko siya, nauna pa siya graduate sa akin, anak ng— (laughter) high school, ano ba ito. Totoo. Dureza was a valedictorian pag-graduate. Puro iyan sila valedictorian. Ang Defense Secretary, General Lorenzana. Alam ko hindi ko alam iyan. Pastor Quiboloy is from—doon ipinanganak, Cotabato City. Eh si Delfin, na-assign noon sa—he brought in the second, one battalion Scout Ranger noon sa Davao, magulo. Tapos nagkilala kami because I was Mayor. Kaya siya, nung naghanap, pakapa ako, valedictorian. Alam mo kung sinong nagsabi sa akin? Pastor Quiboloy. Yan ang valedictorian namin noon. Sa PMA. PMAer ito. (applause)

Puro valedictorian, good lawyer. Si General Esperon, PMAer. He is my adviser sa National Security. Tingnan mo, tingnan mo ang buhay. Tingnan mo ang buhay, trabahante ko lahat. (laughter/applause) Hindi ba? So what’s the— there’s no secret actually. All you have to do, maski naka-ano ka—because maski naka-ano ka, you have to have values in life. Maski ako ganito lang, sabi nila, pumapatay, iyan ang gusto mo eh. Sinabi ko na inyo ‘hinto!’ Eh ginusto mo iyan. You have the free choice. Kaya itong mga taga mga ano, mga extra judicial, walang—. I look beyond that, hindi ako nagsasabi na patayin mo iyang si ating Ambassador. (laughter) Sinabi ko lang, sinabi ko lang magtrabaho kayo and give me a clean environment, iyan ang order ko kay Bato, iyong PNP Chief.

Ito naman kasing-yabang ko, ye-ye-ye-ye, bang-bang-bang-bang. (laughter/applause) Tinawagan ko, “Bato, halika. Gusto mo ba na magtagal ka sa puwesto mo diyan.” Sabi niya, “oo sir, kasama tayo, sir” Tang-ina, huwag ka masyadong payabang, unahan mo pa ang Presidente. (laughter) Tumahimik ka diyan oh. Huwag mong kunin iyong istilo, hindi mo pa panahon, sige pagkatapos mo, tumakbo ka ng— back-up-an kita. Yan, mananalo iyan, eh mag-ganun-ganun lang uli. Pero by that time, kung—you have to create the problem to react to it, because if there is no problem, nothing to react to, so wala ka. That’s the reason why. You have to have a problem and you are the problem solver. But you have to create the problem. You do not solve the problem, you do not react if there is no problem at all. Wala.

So ganito lang ang panahon. I’m just reacting to the problem. Kung wala iyan, di—sabi ko nga, and you have also my word on this. Six years ako. But if they can craft the—not the Cabinet, but iyong peace ano natin. Nakipag-usap ako sa komunista. Nag-uusap na tayo ngayon sa Oslo. Dureza is really a jet lag guy, paganun-ganun iyan. Kelan ka dumating, Jess? Kahapon from—paganun-ganun siya. Sabagay, international celebrity na siya sa EU. Siya iyong tinatanggap ng EU. Siya yung tiga-ganun. Sabi ko, “sige, inyo na iyang si Dureza. Marami pa ako dito.” He is handling the PR goodwill, ganoon. Eh ako naman, buga ng buga because I do not want—ganun ako eh. Maski tanungin mo, buhay pa naman si Presidente Arroyo. Maski sa harap ni Presidente Arroyo noon, because I was taken in, di ba ginawa niya akong adviser or consultant noon, Public Security. Kapag nandiyan kami sa loob, pinapatawag kami tapos hindi kami nagkakaintindihan nung mga general, nagmumura ako eh. Kayo diyan eh, so ganoon lang ang bunganga ko, but I do have—wala akong ano, in fact, sa bayan lang ako.

Kaya maski anong klaseng argument natin, wag lang sana—but if is an issue of my country. Talagang magkaproblema tayo. Kaya iyang drugs, it is not really an issue of drugs. It is the survival of the next generation. Kasi kung puro may tama iyan lahat, it starts with the family, magse-separate talaga. Prangkahan kita ha? Ano pala iyon, putulin ninyo iyan para hindi mag-abot ng Pilipinas. Di wag na lang mapapasubo pa kayo, it’s okay. Iyong pamilya, talagang sasabog. It starts with the family—dysfunctional, then ang anak mo problema, magnakaw na, that starts— ipagbili yang mga kotse ninyo, hanggang wala na. And one year, two years use of shabu, sabi nga ng Amerikano, sila man ang nagsabi will shrink the brain of a human being.

Now, how many of the Filipinos—of the 4 million have their brains shrunk already by shabu? Tanungin ko ang human rights. You worry about the 3,000, hindi nga niyo— sabi 3,000. Let me ask you, who was my 50th victim? Sinong pangalan, babae o lalaki? Anung edad niya? Saan tinapon? Anung ginamit? Mahirap iyan, you just make a sweepings there, tapos ipakulong mo ako. Buang. (laughter/applause) Huwag mo akong takutin ng ganun.

It is a—sabi ko nga, kung totoo man, ikulong na ninyo ako. I do not mind. 71? How many years more, 5, 6, 7? Ay bakit, wala akong ambisyong mag-abot ng otsenta ha? (laughter) I will even ask God now, please, pagkatapos ko sa presidency o natanggal ako diyan, tapusin mo na ako. Kasi gusto ko nang magpunta sa nanay, pati tatay ko kung nasaan sila. (applause)

Ganoon lang iyan, wala akong ambisyon diyan na— Actually, tapos na ako. I can even see my life in front of me. I never lost an elections since 1988. Wala na akong mahingi sa Diyos. Kaya ang hinihingi ko, buhay ko na lang. Now, pag magsagana hanggang makatapos ako sa trabaho ko. Wala akong ambisyon. Pera? Sus maryosep. Wala. Totoo, wala akong fascination sa pera, maski noon pa. Iyang classmate ko na ganyan oh, tiis kaming lahat, wala akong—kotse-kotse, kagalkal ang— Totoo binangga pa ni Yasay. (laughter) Magka-room mate kami eh. Magka-room mate kami, Yasay, pati ako. Kaharap namin si Dulay iyong BIR, pati Bebot Bello. Mga puro Ilokano iyan, kami dito ano. Kaya ano kami, komportable kami, dormitoryo eh. So, I can manage well with every crowd sa Pilipinas.

Dulay na iyan, is very honest. Maski nung taga-YMCA pa kami, sa dormitoryo. Minsan Holy Week, so may PX doon, nagnakawan. So ninakaw namin iyong mga sigarilyo na maganda. So pagdating ng pulis, pag-report, ang hanap, ang pulis nagtanung, meron ‘no. Wala. Bakit sabi niya, bakit iyong lahat ng sigarilyo, yung pagtapos iyong sigarilyo, itapon? Marami diyan iyong mga Winston, iyong imported, ay siyempre nakaw. Ay si Aguiree, “ewan namin kung sino ang nagnakaw.” Pero Dulay, ayaw talaga iyan. Wala iyan. Bebot Bello. So lahat kami, nagtatrabaho. Do not place any premium sa aming posisyon. Wala iyan, Presidente.

Ako, I have to—kaya ang tawag lang ninyo sa akin, Mayor. Because I have asked everybody, I’m not comfortable with President. Mayor, okay lang. Tawagin ninyo ako, Mayor—hindi, totoo. Do not call me President, I don’t like it. Mayor mas—kasi hindi nga ako, sabihin ninyo, iyong Duterte ninyo, hindi pang-presidente iyan. Eh di okay. The issue is not really whether you like me or not as your President. The issue is graft and corruption, criminality, drugs, matapos ko lang iyang tatlo na iyan, maganda na ang bayan ko; aangat na iyan. (applause)

Kaya bigyan ninyo ako—there are so many issues now about my going to China, about my relations with the US. I am not picking a quarrel with anybody. I just want to be friends with all. Then America, maybe, will understand it, but it takes time for them to, you know, understand geopolitics, where I find myself now, in the matters of the issues global, yang sa business. Then they want to put up another bank, then you have this another body at tayo ay hindi miyembro, kasi pobre lang, – ah, kalokohan ito, sabi ko.

Tapos sa EU, they want you to—alam mo, ewan ko kung pinirmahan— pumirma ba tayo sa protocol? Sa gas emission? Hindi ako pipirma diyan, yawa na iyan. (laughter) You know, huwag mo akong limitahan kasi ratio and proportion eh, ganun. Hindi ka puwedeng magtaas because ang climate change, kung bababa, ganoon rin. Anak ng— you, sabi ko, the industrial nations of the world, you spewed out a lot of poison and gas all throughout these hundred years, starting with your conquest sa Middle East. You took advantage of the fat of the land, ika nga, including the Philippines noon, 50, 40 years and 400 years, we suffered imperialism. Tapos ngayon, ganunin ninyo kami. Kayong umabot na, all along, you poisoned the entire planet. And yet kami, hindi na kami makataas. So how can now I set up itong mga industrial zones. Kung limitahan mo ako, hmmp! Tang-inang— buwisit.

You have to approach it in a very realistic way. It could not be a binding treaty if it is does not work to the best interest of my country. Kayo, iyang diyan ano, ilan man ang ating factories? When did we ever improve? Almost stagnant nga tayo eh. So we have to push, talagang ano and the only way to do it is really push forward. The only forward move that we can make is mag-umpisa sa gobyerno ninyo; mag-umpisa talaga. (applause)

‘Wag kayo—sabi ko sa airport, una pa lang, gusto humingi, sabi ni Duterte, ‘sampalin ka raw.’ Tapos sampalin, tawagan mo ako. Totoo. Ipakita ko sa inyo paano magsipa ng tao sa publiko. Eh ako, ganun eh, talagang nagsisipa ako ng tao. Sabi nila, “Duterte hindi na manalo iyan, kasi nanampal.” Eh kung ayaw, kung gusto ng Diyos, eh di wala na. O pagkatapos ng ano, gusto ng Diyos. Kaya huwag ninyo akong sisihin. Kung gusto ninyo, may galit kayo, gusto niyong sigawan, sigawan ninyo ang Diyos. (laughter) Kasi ang Diyos ang naglagay sa akin dito (applause) Okay?

So, you all believe in God? Ako naman is—well, ako, ang pamilya ko, even my son married a Maranao and my mother pati, Tausug ang tatay niya. So it’s kind of mix in my—mga apo ko, half of the line, there is—are all Moro. It’s either Tausug o Maranao. Ako, well, but I, we believe in God. So God says that in the fullness of God’s time, what he prophesied for this nation, the Philippines will be realized.

So with that, with that promise of God, hindi ‘yan akin. Ako, utusan ninyo ako. I will work to what— strictly in accordance with what God wanted me. Kasi nga, ang pagka-Presidente ko, almost— destiny. It’s a miracle to me. So he wants me to improve my country, stop corruption and make the lives of the Filipinos comfortable.

Maraming salamat po.