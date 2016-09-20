WATCH: Filipina 4-chair turner on The Voice Romania

Filipina Rose Marie Velasquez made all the judges of the The Voice Romania ‘rise up’ on their feet during her blind audition.

The 28-year-old vocalist made the four judges — Tudor Chirilă, Loredana Groza, Smiley, and Marius Moga — turn for her with her rendition of Andra Day’s “Rise Up”.

(Video from Tommy Tones)

Velasquez came from Brgy. Bitas Arayat in Pampanga.

At the end, Velasquez picked Smiley as her coach. Smiley is a singer-songwriter who started his career as member of Romanian group Simplu. He then pursued a solo career and was named the Best Romanian Act during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2013.