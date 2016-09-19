(WATCH) Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon continue ‘feud’ at the Emmys

The long-time “feud” between Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel maybe fake but it doesn’t mean it’s less entertaining for the audience.

It all began during the third season of Jimmy Kimmel Live! when the host offhandedly ended a show by apologizing to Damon for bumping him off the episode. After the joke got a laugh from one of his producers, he started doing it every night.

This so-called “feud” continued Monday after the latter heckled the Emmy’s host for losing to HBO’s John Oliver in the Best Talk Series award.

“I missed the last category, did you win?” Damon asked, chopping loudly on an apple from the lunch bag supposedly made by Kimmel’s mom.

He then joked: “This is humiliating. You lost and now you have to stand out here for the rest of the night in front of everybody…when you probably just want to go home, curl up, and cry.”

In addition to “comforting” Kimmel, Damon also gave him a hug and invited him at the Emmy’s after-party, which the talk show host jokingly said he did not know about.

“Oh! Hey, Jimmy. Tell your mom I liked them apples,” the Jason Bourne actor added as he left the stage.