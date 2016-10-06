WATCH: Kiefer Ravena unboxes gift from King James

Kiefer Ravena got a surprise gift from no less than NBA’s King James.

The amateur cager and former Ateneo Blue Eagles star player posted an Instagram video of him unboxing the package sent by 3-time NBA champion LeBron James: a pair of Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier 10 Camo.

The gift was made more special by an accompanying letter from the Cleveland Cavaliers player himself, whom Ravena had met during the former’s past visits to Manila.

James penned encouraging words to Ravena: “You want to become the first Filipino player to make it to the NBA. Don’t let the dream go.”

“Be the strong, determined, resilient person you’ve always been. Set the tone, be the benchmark, destroy the doubts that the world continues to throw at you and your country. Conquer the world,” the letter further said.

After wrapping up his collegiate basketball tenure last season, Ravena now plays with the Pilipinas Commercial Basketball League.