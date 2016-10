(Watch) Obama pulls a dad joke on Malia and Sasha

US President Barack Obama just pulled off a funny imitation of his daughters.

In front of students at the Benjamin Banneker Academic High School in Washington, D.C., he mimicked how Malia and Sasha would respond while their eyes and hands were glued on their phones.

The president even shared to teens in the audience how to ask someone out on a date during his time—without phones, just a lot of courage.