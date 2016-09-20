Watch: ‘Stranger Things’ kids slay ‘Uptown Funk’ during Emmy’s pre-show
The kids from the hit Netflix series ‘Stranger Things’ continue to prove that they are the coolest and most talented bunch of youngsters on earth.
Before the 2016 Emmy Awards began, Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo treated everyone with a performance of Mark Ronson’s “Uptown Funk” — and they totally slayed!
The trio’s cover was so amazing that Elle Magazine even called it “the best moment you didn’t see at the #Emmys”.
The kids from #StrangerThings performing “Uptown Funk” at the #Emmys preshow. pic.twitter.com/ORtBI9IsZh
— Vulture (@vulture) September 19, 2016
But the cuteness didn’t stop there. During the show, the kiddos – on their full ‘Stanger Things’ get up – helped host Jimmy Kimmel in handing out PB&J sandwiches to the all-star audience.