Watch: ‘Stranger Things’ kids slay ‘Uptown Funk’ during Emmy’s pre-show

by MB Online
September 20, 2016

The kids from the hit Netflix series ‘Stranger Things’ continue to prove that they are the coolest and most talented bunch of youngsters on earth.

(L-R) Actors Caleb McLaughlin, Millie Bobby Brown and Gaten Matarazzo perform onstage during the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images/AFP) / mb.com.ph

Before the 2016 Emmy Awards began, Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo treated everyone with a performance of Mark Ronson’s “Uptown Funk” — and they totally slayed!

The trio’s cover was so amazing that Elle Magazine even called it “the best moment you didn’t see at the #Emmys”.

But the cuteness didn’t stop there. During the show, the kiddos – on their full ‘Stanger Things’ get up – helped host Jimmy Kimmel in handing out PB&J sandwiches to the all-star audience.

Millie Bobby Brown
Gaten Matarazzo
Caleb McLaughlin
