(Watch) The Walking Dead sneak peak: Who meets Lucille?

As The Walking Dead returns on its seventh season, a major clue has been dropped on who might stay alive or not.

The three-minute sneak peek of the hit series’ season 7 premiere took place just after Negan swung his barbed-wire-coated baseball bat he fondly calls “Lucille” on someone’s head.

Ringleader Rick Grimes, as seen up close, bore a streak of blood on his right cheek, suggesting Lucille’s next victim might be Maggie, Abraham, Michonne, Daryl, Rosita or Glenn.

The post-apocalyptic TV series will return on October 23 after leaving fans last season with a cliffhanger.