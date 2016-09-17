WATCH: Typhoon Ferdie uproots 20,000 trees in China

After leaving Batanes under state of calamity, Typhoon Ferdie (international name: Meranti) headed towards China and wreaked havoc in Xiamen.

AFP reported the typhoon has already exited China and weakened to a tropical depression. However, the damage the typhoon caused continue to affect citizens.

China’s most beautiful university, Xiamen University, was also gravely destroyed by the typhoon which was described as the world’s strongest this year.

In a video posted by CCTV News, up to 20,000 trees were uprooted and had scattered in the streets of the university.

