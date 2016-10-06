WATCH: Visually impaired models strut the runway in Paris

An eye-opening spectacle closed out the recently held Paris Fashion Week: models defying their lack of sight to strut the runway.

The models, either fully blind or partially sighted, donned elegant gowns on the catwalk, aided by a fishwire to guide them.

The Blind Fashion Show was created by French-Algerian entrepreneur Myriam Chalek to empower women and, especially, educate people about visual impairment.

“Many think being blind entails a complete dark vision which is far from reality. From retinitis pigmentosa to albinism, glaucoma or even diabetic retinopathy, blindness has a plethora of ‘styles’,” the show’s official website reads.



(AP Photo/Thibault Camus) / mb.com.ph A blind model guides herself with a thread as she hits the catwalk during a blind fashion show in Paris, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016.(AP Photo/Thibault Camus) / mb.com.ph

It was the second time the Blind Fashion show was staged, with the first one during the New York Fashion Week in February.

Chalek said she wanted to redefine standards of beauty by opening people’s minds and hearts, the Daily Mail reported.

“There is so much discrimination in the fashion and the modelling industry. [Fashion] is not about the person who is wearing the garment; it’s about the garment. If you’re able to walk the runway and showcase the outfit, then you should be a model,” the businesswoman underscored.

“You know they are like you and I, they have lives, they go to work, they go to school, they have goals, they have dreams that they want to achieve,” she stated. “I guess the only difference is that they believe in themselves more than we do.”