Water assured for resettlement sites

Tacloban City — Survivors of super-typhoon Yolanda who were resettled in the northern barangays of this city are assured of a stable supply of potable water after the Sangguniang Panlungsod approved a resolution to implement the Medium-Term Water Supply Project.

City Councilor Jerry S. Uy said they approved a resolution for the city government to allocate P110 million of the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) for the project, which will be implemented by the Leyte Metropolitan Water District (LMWD).

Uy said that considering the magnitude of the project which will take about two years to complete, the Leyte Metropolitan Water District came up with the proposal for a medium-term water supply project for the resettlement sites, since about 7,000 housing units are scheduled to be turned over to the beneficiaries by the end of this year.

He said the medium-term project will entail the tapping of the existing cistern at Barangay 38, Serin, the laying of transmission pipes between the cistern and the water reservoir to be constructed in Barangay Cabalawan.

Uy said the water project, which is part of the P527 million the LWUA project for the resettlement sites, came about after the inter-agency meeting called by the National Economic and Development Authority last July 21.

The meeting sought to address the water problem of the National Housing Authority Permanent Resettlement Sites in Tacloban. Using water delivery tankers, the water will be delivered to the receiving tanks or receptacles in each resettlement sites.

He added that the water to be delivered will be exclusively for drinking only.

LWUA’s role is to source out funds for the Long-Term and Medium-Term Projects; prepare the detailed engineering design and plans/contract drawings for the project; conduct the bidding for the project; and they are responsible for the overall coordination with regard to the permanent water supply, Uy said.