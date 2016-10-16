Water level in Marikina River nears alert mark

Marikina River water level (Photo courtesy of Marikina PIO via Facebook) mb.com.ph

The Public Information Office of Marikina City has warned that water level in Marikina River is already at 14.9 meters as of 7:54 a.m. October 16, 2016.

In its Facebook page, Marikina PIO said eight floodgates in the Manggahan Floodway System have been opened.

Rainfall coming down from the mountain range of Sierra Madre is being monitored. Marikina PIO said precipitation from the mountains descend to the Marikina River in one to two hours.

Rainfall as of 07:00 a.m. (according to Marikina PIO)