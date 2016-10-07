‘We can be friends of all’

This is the best policy since we are not as powerful as the rest – Almonte

The Philippines should remain “friends with everybody” including the United States, former National Security Adviser Jose Almonte said after President Duterte pondered on breaking the country’s alliance with its long-time ally.

“The Philippines could remain as friends with our old allies like America. But at the same time, we can be friends of all others, even the enemies of America,” Almonte said in a Palace press briefing.

“That will be the best policy given, in fact, a situation where we are not as powerful as the rest,” added Almonte, who served as director general of the National Security Council during the Ramos administration.

Angered by US criticisms on his war on illegal drugs, the President had earlier told US President Barack Obama to “go to hell” and warned he may decide to “break up with America.” He claimed that the Americans have been unreliable allies, saying Filipino soldiers have not benefited from joint military exercises – a claim belied by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana.

Lorenzana said Wednesday that contrary to the remark made by President Duterte, Filipino soldiers have gain enough from its interactions with its American counterparts.

But Presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella later clarified the President’s statement about the US becomes policy only when there is an official action. Despite the President’s recent anti-US sentiments, Abella claimed that the President was merely “broadening his options” as he seeks to forge closer alliances with Russia and China.

Almonte acknowledged that it was imperative the Philippines must “work hard” to keep friendly relations with other countries even if they are perceived enemies.

“We have to be friends of everybody. Even our enemies, we have to befriend them because they are potential friends,” he said. “And, you know, our friends could be potential enemies. This is the reality in the world. This is a reflection of who we are as human beings and this is the raw material that where we all play together,” he added.

Almonte, however, said it was up to the President to decide on the country’s foreign policy.