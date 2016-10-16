Weaker Karen exits Luzon; storm signals lowered

Typhoon Karen has already left the Luzon landmass, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Sunday, October 16.

PAGASA has downgraded its tropical cyclone warning signals, with signal number three no longer hoisted:

TCWS #2: Pangasinan, Tarlac, Zambales and La Union

Pangasinan, Tarlac, Zambales and La Union TCWS #1: Ilocos Sur, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Benguet, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Bulacan, Bataan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Rizal, Laguna, Batangas and Northern Quezon.



PAGASA | mb.com.ph Satellite track of Typhoon “Karen” as of 11:00 a.m., October 16, 2016.PAGASA | mb.com.ph

After hitting land over Aurora at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, October 16, typhoon Karen lost strength.

Based on PAGASA’s 11:00 a.m. bulletin, the typhoon now possesses maximum sustained winds of up to 120 kph and gusts reaching 200 kph.

Typhoon Karen (international name: Sarika) maintains its 22-kph west northwest movement, and is forecast to leave the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) by Monday morning.

PAGASA also said the storm it is monitoring east of the country has strengthened into a severe tropical storm.

The storm, with international name “Haima,” was estimated at 1,615 km east of Visayas. It will be named “Lawin” upon expected entry to PAR by Monday.