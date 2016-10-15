Wear your art

One-of-a-kind sneakers so cool you’d want a dozen!

More and more women are choosing comfort over craze. The saying “suffer for fashion” no longer holds true, especially when it comes to footwear. What used to be staples for kids and teeners are now also the shoes of choice of adults. I’m talking about rubber shoes (sneakers, sneaks, kicks if you will). Why even Victoria Beckham has traded her signature heels for Adidas Superstars!

Trend and comfort, however, don’t necessarily have to exclude each other. Find a great pair of white sneakers and you can pair it with almost anything. I use mine with dresses, pantsuits, jeans, and shorts. Slip-on sneaks are also top choices for busy moms who drive, run endless errands, and are basically on the go 24/7.

John and Juno Macrohon with their son Danyael in their workshop.(Manila Bulletin)

Recently, I met local artists who have chosen canvas sneakers as the main medium for their art. Meet John and Juno Macrohon, the ingenious husband-and-wife team behind Face Off Kicks. “I’m a very practical person and would use my rubber shoes hanggang pwede pa. John told me to please get new ones already but I never did. One day, my husband surprised me with a new pair. But it wasn’t really new pala. He painted R2D2 and Darth Vader on my ratty Keds,” said Juno. Soon, people started asking where she bought her shoes and that’s how the idea of handpainted sneakers came about.

How cool are these Star Wars sneakers? (Manila Bulletin)

To differentiate their products from others, John decided to do pairings—a face-off of cartoon characters, pop icons, robots, etc. “We conquered our initial fear when we sold all our goods within half a day in the very first bazaar we joined. Each pair is unique and well thought out. If a customer likes a similar design, we try to tweak it in such a way that it’s a bit different from the one before,” said John. “Our most popular designs are characters from Star Wars and Inside Out and also those from DC and Marvel. Juno does the initial sketching on pencil while I do the coloring and shading. After, we check the final product to make sure it meets both our standards.”

We love our sneaks from Face Off Kicks! (Manila Bulletin)

Of course, I had to have my own Face-Off Kicks! And I knew just exactly who I wanted to be in my sneakers—Jared Leto and Margot Robbie (from Suicide Squad fame). John was very collaborative during the whole process. He sent me several pegs before I decided on the final design. Being the obsessive-compulsive person that I am, I asked to see my order even before it was finished. To say that I was blown away would be an understatement. (Now my Halloween ensemble is complete!) My husband and children ordered, too, and they were equally in awe of the final products. What’s more awesome is that these one-of-a-kind sneakers are so affordable. Basic designs only cost R1,000 (inclusive of the shoes). Really! You can also provide your own shoes, bag, or apparel. John and Juno can customize these as well.

I’m already thinking of designs for my next orders. These sneakers will certainly be cool to wear on Halloween and are unique presents for Christmas. It’s also a small local business worth supporting.

Find Face Off Kicks on Facebook and on IG @faceoffkicks.

Follow me on Twitter, IG, and Facebook. Visit http://thebusyqueenp.com/ for more interesting reads!