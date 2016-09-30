Weaving dreams

The cult favorite Cebuano brand Anthill finds a new home in Manila

A few years ago, we stumbled upon a precious little fashion, lifestyle, and fabric boutique in Cebu called Anthill Fabric Gallery. Anya Lim, Anthill’s co-founder and creative director, told us that by turning traditional hand-loomed fabrics into contemporary apparel, they aimed to provide sustainable livelihoods for local communities, preserve our culture, and encourage people to “wear your tribe with pride.” (Incidentally, Anthill actually stands for Alternative Nest and Trading/Training Hub for Indigenous Ingenious Little Livelihood Seekers.) With a passionate mission, a solid business plan, and uniquely Filipino, fashion-forward apparel, Anthill has grown into a successful social and cultural enterprise, as well as a cult favorite brand that is making it hip to wear Filipino weaves.

If you’re one of their loyal Manila-based fans who have to order online to get your Anthill fix, here’s good news: Anthill apparel is now available at the iconic Tesoros in Makati! A treasure trove for local finds since 1945, Tesoros provides the perfect new home for Anthill’s “heartwoven” creations.

“I was chatting with the salesladies, and they told me that while Tesoros is popular among foreigners, locals usually only shop here when it’s Linggo ng Wika, or when they’re required to wear Filipiniana,” says Anya, who was recently named the 2016 Young Entrepreneur of the Year by the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry. “At Anthill, our mission is to encourage you to wear a weave everyday.” And looking at Anthill’s line, one is excited to do just that.

The racks carry a rainbow collection of proudly Filipino pieces you can easily work into your everyday wardrobe without looking like Maria Clara—from the sophisticated Tagpi pencil skirt, to the pretty Alon pleated skirt and reversible Chaketa (which may be worn as a crop top, or as a bolero). The popular Panyo line features the weekend favorite Panyo midi, the glam Panyo maxi, and the Panyo Kapa, which you can throw over any outfit for an instant dash of Pinoy chic.

For the men, Anthill has colorful ties to add a quirky-cool touch to corporate wear, while vibrant scarves are beloved by men and women alike. Each piece is hand-loomed using scrap thread, a genuine example of ethical, sustainable fashion. Making sure every last bit is put to good use, the clothing scraps are turned into teeny outfits for adorable dolls, which make perfect gifts for little ones! And there’s more to come. Anya tips, “We also have an exclusive Anthill collaboration with Tesoros coming soon!” We can’t wait to wear more weaves with pride.

The complete Anthill collection (apparel, scarves, dolls) is now available at Tesoros, 1016 Arnaiz Ave., Makati City. Anthill products (scarves and dolls only) will also be available at other Tesoros branches and airport outlets.

For more information, go to www.facebook.com/tesoroshandicrafts, www.facebook.com/AnthillFabricGallery, and www.tesoros.ph

