Wednesday markets: Peso-dollar rate at P48.54; stocks down

The peso and stock market continued to decline today, October 12.

The Philippine peso–US dollar exchange rate at the Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corporation (PDEX) closed at P48.54, much weaker than Monday’s (October 11) rate at P48.52.

At the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas reference exchange rate bulletin, the exchange rate was pegged at P48.49 to the greenback.

Meanwhile, the benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange Index (PSEi) shed 91.00 points (1.21%) to close at 7,429.82.

The all-shares index, on the other hand, was down 60.19 points (1.34%) at 4,429.84.