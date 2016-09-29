Welcome to the Fat Cow

When a chef is in complete command of the place, magic happens

I have a fascination for small, quaint bistros where the chef-owner has a complete command of the place and bravely brings out his creations without the dictates of half a dozen or so stockholders of a restaurant group, because it seems to be a rarity nowadays. Perhaps in a place like Metro Manila it has become more difficult because of the high rental prices that need a group to pool in and finance a seemingly viable restaurant project.

There are of course a few brave and talented souls who wish to pursue their dreams and creative instincts, many of whom you can find in other cities where their talents can afford to grow without the great pressures of a very unforgiving and demanding clientele.

Patrick Co in his domain

One very determined young soul I see is Patrick Co, the chef-owner of the Fat Cow. Since it opened on a side street on V. Mapastin in Davao City, his restaurant never seems to be devoid of foodies young and old, and I have arrived on certain occasions where a late seating in this restaurant means items that have run out of for the day due to the perennial stream of diners who want to sample his changing blackboard items and his already popular dishes from his regular menu.

This young chef who took some medals from past and recent culinary competitions seems to exude his internal fire and passionate dedication to his growing food business. One thing that many of the chefs I have dined with in his restaurant all say that he is not the type of chef that plays too much with his food and his flavors. The burger alone is a thick, innocent patty because as a purist he feels that putting too many condiments will overshadow the flavor of the beef patty. The frills of his burger comes from logical embellishments such as his homemade fries, bacon plus onion rings, and a small mound of caramelized onions with a creative stroke of serving this with tomato jam. I’ve had his other dishes and the food seems to be well executed, hearty, and tasty with strokes of creativity without being pretentious or overbearing. I guess this is what you would call honest cooking.

The Fat Cow burger with caramelized onions and tomato jam (Manila Bulletin)

One time Patrick brought out a beef tapa salad with a bedding of rice-shaped pasta or risoni for texture that was given a dressing made of pickle juice. The beef tapa came from the fatty and flavorful part of the cow’s neck. Another was a starter from his blackboard menu of charred or what he called roasted brie with balsamic syrup, tomato jam, and toast which I had been fortunate enough to have brought a Sauvignon blanc from New Zealand.

There are menu items that seem to be ordinary, such as the BBQ ribs, but are given some fifth flavor excitement with truffled tuyo rice. It was a combination that seemed to have arisen from some capricious adult who put some luxurious truffle character in his comfort dish of tuyo with rice. I just don’t know why he scrapped this from the menu as I had thought this was truly a dish with lots of bravado and flavor (another combinations as promised are coming soon…). Another novel combination that bridges traditional comfort food flavors with some up-to/date technology is the pasta of chorizo aglio olio with a 63 degree egg. I have seen this rather straightforward style a number of times I have gone to The Fat Cow where I have never had a bad meal yet even when it was new and the kitchen staff was still feeling its way.

Two interesting dishes that are samples of being straightforward but blend the balance of salty and a controlled sweetness is the umami chicken cooked on a top broiler for crisp skin, served with cheese risotto, slaw, and garlic infused honey or a sous vide Australian rib eye with blueberry peppercorn and truffled mashed potato at an occasion that I had brought an Haut Medoc for that visit. Basically the temptation for this young chef to veer away from his no-nonsense style because of his age and his prevalently young clientele could be great but Chef Patrick seems to dislike the play and poppycock in his cuisine style. (Which is good for repeat customers like yours truly….)

