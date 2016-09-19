What makes ‘Jersey Boys’ memorable for its lead stars



Markki Stroem and Nino Alejandro THE STARS of ‘Jersey Boys’ (from left): Christian Bautista, Nyoy Volante,Markki Stroem and Nino Alejandro

Nyoy Volante, Christian Bautista, Nino Alejandro and Markki Stroem star as the American doo-wop group Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the Tony, Olivier, and Grammy Award-winning musical “Jersey Boys” and all are excited over it for different reasons.

“When you see the show, ang pinaka-importante mong makikita dito is how each of their hit songs was made at kung paano naisalba nito ang buhay ni Frankie,” said Nyoy, particularly of “Can’t Take My Eyes Of You.”

Other Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons hits are “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Sherry,” and “Walk Like A Man.”

Nino loves the idea of being able to revisit these classic smash songs through the show.

“You see the beauty in their simplicity. Sobrang genius nga. Sobrang simple ng songs pero ang dami mong pwedeng gawin sa melody, sa mga harmony. It makes you doubly creative as an artist,” he said.

Nino also liked reliving the life of one of the members of an iconic pop group as “mahilig talaga ako manood ng mga biopic ng ibang singers.”

To prepare for their roles, the four did a lot of research including watching old video clips and interviews of the group. They also had to learn and understand their individual character’s personalities – and to get that Jersey twang right.

“It’s a great experience understanding where they come from,” Markki said. “The research took me to the time when my character was just a kid, when his mind was just forming until naging teen na siya and being part of the group.”

Christian admitted to being challenged over all the dancing required in the show.

“All my life hirap na hirap ako sa dancing so I gotta work triple time on the thing for this show. But it’s okay. Sa buhay natin we have strengths and weaknesses, it doesn’t mean na we cannot do it but we just gotta do more.”

He has already done a lot of musicals before, but playing Frankie is different for Nyoy.

“Frankie’s voice is iconic. He has followers, he has fans. So sobrang pressure kumbaga kapag hindi mo siya nagawa. I try not to let it bother me but I’m definitely working hard on it. We all do,” the Pinoy singer said.

On a high

Nyoy, Christian, Nino and Markki may be doing well in their respective singing careers but they admitted doing theater gives them a different kind of satisfaction.

“I like the process, the immersion, the discipline. I like performing live. I like the energy that you feel performing live. I learn so much doing theater that’s why I encourage every artist to try theater kahit once kasi madaming matutunan,” Christian said.

Markki noted there’s immediate gratification when performing in a play.

“It’s live for one. There is no director yelling cut so that really adds to the education of the actors, dancers, singers. There’s no way to hide from any mistake,” he pointed out.

Nyoy appreciates the “system” used in and the discipline of theater.

“May ugali sa sarili mo na nababago because of theater. Mataas din ang tingin ng mga tao sa isang nagpeperform sa teatro because of (the) difficulty (involved in doing plays). I’m not saying na people from theater are automatically mas magaling kaysa sa iba but definitely mas mataas ang pagtingin. Nakakatuwa kasi most of the people ganoon din ang nararamdaman, iisa kayo in that vision,” he said.

They practiced everyday for a month to prepare for their roles.

“It’s like taking a deep dive into acting talaga. But I love it. I enjoyed it very much,” Nino said.

Working together as a group, Nino, Nyoy, Markki and Christian learned to respect each other’s abilities, working towards their goal of creating the best show ever.

“United kami, nagtutulungan,” Christian said. “Hindi kami nahihiya to really help each other.”

Presented by Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group (ATEG), “Jersey Boys” starts its run on Sept. 23 at the Meralco Theatre in Pasig City. (With report from Jojo P. Panaligan)