What’s that chicken doing on top of the building?

The exasperating traffic has become the norm for Metro Manila motorists. Traversing the usual EDSA traffic can easily turn travel into an irritating driving experience. As the sea of red brake lights becomes the highlight of the day, motorists can’t help but to look for something that could ease their frustration. Of late, some people can’t help but smile as they drive by giant, inflatable chicken installations, courtesy of Bounty Fresh.

One of Bounty Fresh’s giant chicken installations located at EDSA-Magallanes (south bound).

These cute, and cuddly chicken giants – found along SM North EDSA in Quezon City and in EDSA-Magallanes (south bound) – have surprised motorists and onlookers.

Apart from serving as a respite from the usual glaring billboards along EDSA, the giant inflatable chickens are supposed to highlight the “Laking Farm fresh” thrust of the brand.

With the giant chickens gaining positive traction among the public, motorists can’t help but wonder if there will be more inflatable chickens surprising more people on other major thoroughfares.