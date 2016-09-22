Where baking Cheesecake is an art form

Pablo, Ben Chan’s latest food import from Japan, opens to long lines and near stampedes, as more Filipinos discover its supple goodness that’s neither too dense nor cloyingly sweet

Less than a week after it opened at Robinson’s Place Ermita, Pablo’s freshly baked cheese tarts are generating long lines and wait times stretching up to three hours. Ben Chan, chair of Suyen Corp., expected the Japanese import to readily appeal to Filipinos after seeing for himself long lines leading to a Pablo outlet while in Tokyo two years ago, but he had no idea that it would be such a huge hit until last week.

Pablo founder and CEO Masamitsu Sakimoto and Suyen Corp. chair Ben Chan at the formal opening of the first Pablo grab-and-go store at Robinson’s Place Ermita (Image by Liza Ilarde)(Manila Bulletin)

“On opening day, we saw customers buying as much as 10 boxes of cheese tarts,” said Anthony Yupangco of BV Cuisine, Inc., Suyen Corp.’s consultant on its food ventures. “By the second day, we had to limit it to three. Until we could increase our production, we’ve now decided to limit it only to one cheese tart per customer.”

Since everything is freshly baked from scratch, Pablo’s lone store in Ermita couldn’t cope with the demand. It’s a “good problem” said Yupangco, but they also have to strike a balance to maintain quality. Part of Pablo’s charm is its open-kitchen concept, which is designed to excite the sense of sight, smell, touch, and eventually taste.

“As far as the cheese tarts are concerned, all the main ingredients such as certain powders and cream cheeses come from Japan,” he said. “What we do is assemble them here by baking them as early as 6 a.m. in time for the mall’s 10 a.m. opening. Prior to our opening, we sent a team to Japan to learn Pablo’s methods firsthand. Apart from certain packaged products, every cheese tart we sell is cooked on site.”

Freshly baked mini cheesecake (Manila Bulletin)

Much as they would want to cater to demand, they couldn’t. The tarts are best consumed within six hours after baking. They can be stored in the refrigerator, but only up to two days. Yupangco and his team have come up with a separate line for customers who want to try Pablo’s other products like packaged cookies and perhaps the cheesiest, creamiest soft-serve ice cream there is.

“We’re now learning from our experience during the past several days,” said Yupangco. “The mall has been very helpful in helping us manage the crowd. There were a number of times when a stampede almost broke out.”

Pablo has two types of stores in Japan—grab-and-go and dine-in. The one in Ermita is a grab-and-go store, but plans are in the offing to open more stores in the coming months to accommodate diners. Suyen is eyeing such malls as BGC High Street, Glorietta, and Uptown in Taguig. They’re also looking for ideal locations in Quezon City and Alabang.

“Pablo’s dine-in stores serve smaller tarts,” said Yupangco. “But the works are there, including all sorts of beverages like its exclusive coffee.”

Choco Cheesecake (Manila Bulletin)

Last week’s opening was attended by Chan and his family as well as Pablo’s Osaka-based owner Masamitsu Sakimoto, who also brought his family, including his parents, sibling, wife, and child. As a family business, Pablo has been around for decades under a different name. It was founded on the concept of odorokabashi, a Japanese play on words, which means desserts with an element of surprise. In 2011, the artsy Sakimoto relaunched the company by adopting the name Pablo, which is inspired by painter Pablo Picasso.

Pablo started franchising abroad fairly recently. Apart from the Philippines, Pablo is now present in Korea and Taiwan. Sakimoto personally attends big openings outside Japan, but it was the first time he brought his entire family to a store’s launch. He must have seen something special in Manila, Yupangco surmised.

Cheese tarts are fairly common in Japan. Sakimoto set out to make something different. His inspiration for his “deconstructed” cheese tarts came about after his visit to a steakhouse. He and his team eventually learned to adopt the concept of rare and medium rare.

“He realized that he could come up with cheese oozing from a tart, which he considers rare, and something a little bit more cooked, which he calls medium rare,” said Yupangco. “The premium cheese tart, which is not as soft as the other two, could be his version of well done. Pablo also has tarts made with chocolate and matcha.”

Yupangco, who is also a chef, attributes Pablo’s universal appeal to the fact that, apart from its taste, it has a soft, pleasant texture that’s neither dense nor spongy. It’s not cloyingly sweet either, which makes it ideal for people of all ages.

“If I can describe Pablo’s cheese tarts in so many words, they’re more like custard cake and creme brulee,” said Yupangco. “It’s nowhere near the dense New York-style cheesecake we know. It has a supple base with no air in it. I can easily finish two in one sitting. Some customers during our first day bought quite a number because they want to give them as gifts. But if you ask me, the cheesecakes are best eaten warm.”