Whisky Live goes to Manila

Whiskey Live goes to Manila | whiskymanila.com | mb.com.ph

After conquering London, Paris, Tokyo and New York, the biggest International Whisky Tasting event in the world goes to Manila.

Patrons who have the palate for the ‘drink of the elite’ can have a taste of over 121 whiskys at Whisky Live Manila 2016 on Oct. 28-29 at the Shangri-La The Fort, according to Whisky Manila.

Guests can enjoy unlimited access to brands of Whisky imported from Ireland, Japan, Spain, Scotland, United States, Taiwan and many more

Further, Participants can also have the opportunity to attend 8 classes from renowned Whiskey Masters, Jim Murray and Diminic Roskrow, as well as Francis Hasegawa and Lee Watson.

Jim Murray authored the Whisky Bible, which gave detailed description of over 4,600 different types of Whisky.

Dominic Roskrow, one of United Kingdom’s whiskey expert, wrote the book “World’s Best Whiskies”, featuring 750 of the world’s best whiskies.