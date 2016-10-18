Who’s who in Duterte’s China junket

Two senators, four congressmen and several Cabinet members are among the 29 top government officials accompanying President Rodrigo Duterte in his four-day state visit to China.



Included in the official delegation to Beijing are House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, Senators Alan Peter Cayetano and Sherwin Gatchalian, Reps. Arthur Yap, Wesley Gatchalian and Harry Roque, and senior government officials.



President Duterte arrived in Beijing on Tuesday, aiming to strengthen the country’s relations with China, particularly on trade and investments, amid a falling out with its longtime ally the United States.

Duterte’s visit coincides with the 41st anniversary of the establishment of the relations between China and the Philippines.



Duterte’s official party also includes Foreign Affairs Secretary Perfecto Yasay Jr., Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez, Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol, Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez, Interior and Local Government Secretary Ismael Sueño, Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon Teo and Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade.



Also joining the China visit are National Economic and Development Authority director general Ernesto Pernia, Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar, National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr., Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Jesus Dureza, Cabinet Secretary Leoncio Evasco Jr., Special Assistant to the President Christopher Go, Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella, and chief presidential legal counsel Salvador Panelo.



Others in the delegation list are Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency director general Isidro Lapeña, presidential adviser on economic and technology communications Ramon Jacinto, Bases Conversation and Development Authority chief Vivencio Dixon, Chargé d’Affairs Elizabeth Te of the Philippine Embassy in Beijing, and special envoys to China Carlos Chan and Fernando Borja.