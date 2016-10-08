Why is Mayor Halili on PNP drug watchlist?

By Lyka Manalo

Tanauan City, Batangas — Many are asking why Mayor Tony Halili of this city is in the drugs watchlist of the Philippine National Police (PNP) despite being one of the mayors of the country with the toughest stance against crime, particularly illegal drugs.

Speaking to the Manila Bulletin yesterday, Halili said the Batangas Police Provincial Office (PPO) has been fed with wrong information that he is involved in the illegal drugs trade.

Mayor Halili

He said he suspects his political rivals of being behind the false intelligence reports fed to the PPO to destruct his political career.

“Baka nagagamit lang ang PNP (It might be that the PNP is being used), these are just political machinations, if not personal, with the end purpose of weakening our resolve in fighting criminality in our city, particularly illegal drugs,” he said.

Defiant, the mayor has refused to sign an affidavit form for police-identified drug users and traffickers that was served to him last week.

However, the mayor feels threatened by being included in the drugs watchlist, because police may use it as a basis for raid his house.

“Pag ako’y napatay ng pulis, huwag kayong maniniwala na nanlaban ako (If I get killed by police, don’t believe that I had put up a fight),” he told a press conference.

The mayor said his fears of that happening to him is borne out of what happened to alleged private armed group (PAG) leader Nilo Bantugon who was killed during a raid in Bauan, Batangas last August.

When he became the mayor in 2013, Halili immediately waged a war against illegal drugs and created the Mayor’s Anti-Crime Group (MAC).

He explained the MAC group he had created to help the local police in arresting crime suspects in the city is not his private armed group (PAG). It became controversial for parading arrested drug suspects through the city, dubbed the “Walk of Shame” in a bid to discourage drug pushing activities.

MAC group, with 53 members, was headed by Allan Fajardo — an alleged leader of a gun-for hire syndicate and was supposedly involved in the illegal drugs trade. Fajardo has denied the accusation.

Last week, Halili has already turned-over the control of the MAC group to the local police.

He said the shame campaign in the city might stop because he has no control over the MAC group who arrests crime suspects applying the citizen’s arrest under the Revised Rules of Criminal Procedure.

Halili has been investigated by the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) because of his anti-drugs war.

“Niluluto nila akong parang bibingka, CHR sa ibabaw, drug lords naman sa ilalim (They’re grilling me – the CHR on one side, and drug lords on the other).”