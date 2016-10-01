Wilkins to package products in more environment-friendly PET bottles

Wilkins will be packaging their products – Wilkins Distilled and Wilkins Pure — in a more environment-friendly PET bottles, as an effort to reduce environmental impact.



(mb.com.ph) Wilkins drinking water(mb.com.ph)

The brand’s parent company, The Coca-Cola Company, has always aimed to reduce the carbon footprint of all its products.

With the new PET bottles, petroleum use during manufacturing and transportation of the products can be lessened. It can also be recycled into new clothing material, plastic lumber, or even new bottles.

The brand’s lighter PET bottles, which use 24 percent less plastic than previous, are approved by by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) and the Philippines Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for food application.

The use of new environmentally-friendly PET bottle is also a move to provide a more efficient and more innovative way of ensuring environmental sustainability while providing the same amount of water back to nature.