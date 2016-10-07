 ‘Will you marry me?’ | mb.com.ph | Philippine News
Home  »  Lifestyle  » News in Photo » News in Photo sub » ‘Will you marry me?’

‘Will you marry me?’


October 7, 2016

President Duterte (left) looks on as Senior Inspector Arvin Jumillo proposes to his aide de camp, Sr. Insp. Romea Alnieza Kinang during the President’s visit to Camp Rafael C. Rodriguez in Butuan City last Thursday. (Kiwi Bulaclac/PPD/ )

President Duterte (left) looks on as Senior Inspector Arvin Jumillo proposes to his aide de camp, Sr. Insp. Romea Alnieza Kinang during the President’s visit to Camp Rafael C. Rodriguez in Butuan City last Thursday. (Kiwi Bulaclac/PPD/ )