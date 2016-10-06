Woods to be assistant captain at Presidents Cup

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Tiger Woods will be at Presidents Cup next year with or without his golf clubs.

United States vice-captain Tiger Woods talks to United States vice-captain Bubba Watson after the USA team won the Ryder Cup golf tournament Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minn. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) mb.com.ph

U.S. captain Steve Stricker said Wednesday he has chosen Woods, Ryder Cup captain Davis Love III and three-time Presidents Cup captain Fred Couples to be his assistants for the matches next year at Liberty National.

International team captain Nick Price said his three assistants would be Ernie Els, Geoff Ogilvy and Tony Johnstone.

Woods was an assistant to Love at Hazeltine when the U.S. won the Ryder Cup over Europe last week.

Woods is to return to competition next week after being out more than a year recovering from back surgery. Stricker says he hopes Woods is at Liberty National as a player. If not, he’ll have him as an assistant captain.