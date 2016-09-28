Word war between De Lima, Aguirre turning nasty

Senator Leila de Lima yesterday branded the evidence Department of Justice (DOJ) Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II is readying against her as “fake,” just like his wig.

Aguirre fired back by saying that three alleged sex videos of De Lima and her former driver, Ronnie Dayan, may be used to establish her supposed participation in the Bilibid drug network.

Secretary Aquirre also challenged De Lima to answer the accusations against her and present evidence to clear her name.

FAKE LIKE HIS WIG

“Secretary Aguirre’s alleged evidence against me is like his toupee, his wig – fake and cosmetics only. There is nothing into it other than that. Nothing’s authentic,” De Lima said in statement.

“What is real, however, are the killings. What is tragic is that these killings continue unabated. And the criminals, including these so-called vigilantes, are getting bolder; while the victims are getting younger,” the senator stressed.

Instead of persecuting her, De Lima said she hopes the DOJ and other law enforcement agencies would revert their focus on the number of minors already involved in illegal drugs.

De Lima said some 20,584 minors have reportedly been exploited into drug use and peddling.

“At this point, the Justice Department should instead focus its efforts in investigating and prosecuting the syndicates — the real culprits — who force these minors to go into drug pushing,” she said.

DOSE OF THEIR OWN MEDICINE

De Lima said she that since President Duterte is bent on destroying her reputation, she is just fighting back by merely laughing off their baseless allegations.

“All of it is fake, unauthentic. That’s why I’m just laughing it off now because their statements are really laughable. Since they have nothing on me, then that information I got that the AMLC found nothing adverse or negative findings is true,” she said referring to the Anti-Money Laundering Council.

“To bolster their claim, they say I had secretaries and staff whom I asked to open these so-called accounts that are non-existent, these alleged BDO accounts. I will say this again, I have no dummy accounts in the name of any other person whether close to me or not,” she said.

“Forgive me if I find it difficult to ride on their style. I just want to give them a dose of their own medicine. So I’ll just laugh it off than worry myself sick because I’m taking (their attacks) too seriously,” the senator pointed out.

DUMMY ACCOUNTS

De Lima also challenged the DOJ to order the banks to freeze these accounts they believe are hers, particularly the ones with BDO.

“I dare him that if those accounts are truly mine, then he should order the banks to freeze those accounts. I know the banks will not do that because they would know those accounts are not mine,” she said.

De Lima reiterated they cannot just freeze those bank accounts without the permission of the true owners without a court order.

“I will ask him to remove his wig if he cannot do that.”

“If you’re convinced that those accounts, which are under other person’s name, but they say are mine, then they should freeze those accounts. Make sure that the books are opened, particularly of those accounts, allegedly representing me, should be opened,” she stressed.