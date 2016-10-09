Workers in suspended Caraga mines won’t lose jobs, DENR assures

BUTUAN CITY – Workers in 15 suspended mining firms from the Caraga region in Mindanao won’t lose their jobs, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) assured.



(Mark Balmores / mb.com.ph) MB FILE – Environment Secretary Gina Lopez says she will review all of the environment compliance certificates (ECCs) issued to mining firms in the country, during a press conference at the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) head office in Quezon City.(Mark Balmores / mb.com.ph)

In a meeting at the DENR head office in Manila, Environment secretary Gina Lopez assured that workers in the affected mines will be tapped in the rehabilitation of mine sites, one of the conditions imposed in each suspension order.

An estimated 10,000 workers will be directly hit by the suspension.

The governors and mayors of Agusan del Norte, Surigao del Norte and Surigao del Sur, where the suspended mines operate, had earlier raised concerns the suspension would create severe unemployment problems.

The violations found in the mines—some holding a 25-year mineral processing sharing agreement with the government—include alleged siltation, dust, lack of tree-cutting permits and usage of unsystematic mining methods.

Two of the mines, both in Agusan del Norte, produce nickel. The Philippines is the world’s top supplier of nickel.