World affairs

Danny and Baby Vazquez hosts an intimate sit-down dinner for Miss World and Mr. World at their residence

Beauty is not merely a physical attribute but also a state of mind. It is an attitude. This power of beauty is characteristic of Miss World winners, who craft a personal image in the manner she desires to be. They look as beautiful on stage as they do outside, with hardly a hairstyle and with but minimal makeup. They move in their gorgeous ways, modern yet old-fashioned and owning their space with élan and flair.

A veritable “Who’s Who” in the Miss World Organization recently filled the residence of celebrated newlyweds Dr. Daniel Vasquez and Baby Cruz Vazquez. Miss World Philippines special adviser Baby and her loving husband hosted the delegation, highlighted with the presence of Miss World 2015 Mireia Lalaguna and Mr. World 2016 Rohit Khandelwal. It was their first visit to the Philippines and were accompanied by the Miss World Organization team led by Steve Douglas, together with the Miss World Philippines team headed by beauteous national director Cory Quirino. No idle pretty face, Cory has built a distinct brand as a driven mentor to the young and aspiring women for Miss World.

































Emilio Mina, Miss World Philippines 2016 Catriona Gray, and Rupert Jacinto (Manila Bulletin)

Mr. World 2016 Rohit Khandelwal and Miss World Philippines 2015 Hilarie Parungao (Manila Bulletin)

Miss World 2013 Megan Young and the author (Manila Bulletin)

Miss World 2015 Mireia Lalaguna (Manila Bulletin)

Becky Garcia and George Sison (Manila Bulletin)

George Sarakinis sang ‘Dahil Sa Iyo’ (Manila Bulletin)

Susan Afan and Marife Zamora (Manila Bulletin)

Cory Quirino (Manila Bulletin)

Miss World executive director Steve Douglas (Manila Bulletin)

Joy Fong (Manila Bulletin)

Glenn Gale (Manila Bulletin)

Margie Enriquez (Manila Bulletin)

Newlyweds Danny Vazquez and Baby Cruz enjoying a dance (Manila Bulletin)

Bea Vazquez (Manila Bulletin)

Pan-seared halibut with mango salsa (Manila Bulletin)

Meat main course: Grilled US angus tenderloin with sweet mashed potato (Manila Bulletin)

Roasted eggplant salad with salted egg and seaweed (Manila Bulletin)

































In fulfilment of their advocacy “Beauty with a Purpose,” Miss World 2013 Megan Young, Miss World Philippines 2015 Hilarie Parungao, and newly crowned Miss World Philippines 2016 Catriona Gray earlier did their charity rounds to PGH and Tuloy Street Children Foundation. All have succeeded in paving their own way with their advocacies.

At merely 20 seats, the dining room felt refreshingly intimate. The special occasion sit-down dinner by Chef Bernie of Nana’s included impressive cocktails of caviar pie, jamon serrano, pate with truffles, panini ham, and assorted cheeses and relishes. Delectable feast that followed started with appetizer: stir-fry noodles, spring rolls, and ceviche; the roasted pumpkin soup with goat cheese and cilantro oil, salad roasted eggplant with salted egg, and seaweed. Main course was pan-seared halibut with mango salsa, and grilled US angus tenderloin.

The gracious Baby circled around engaging in short conversations with her guests. On a lighter note, I asked her how their honeymoon was, to which she replied: “Oh we do a lot of traveling. It’s so hard to downscale our work because Danny is so busy and I, too, am so busy.” Baby has her hands full with Jewelmer. And she said to Rupert and Joy Fong: “We were batchmates in school.” Upon request of Cory, she tried on Baby’s newest bling, a dazzling 10 carat pear-shaped diamond engagement ring.

After dining there was an impromptu entertainment from the guests. Catriona mesmerized with her Adele song. Emilio Mina sang his usual O Solo Mio. Megan Young, too, did her number with much prodding from the crowd. So did George Sarakinis, accompanied by his dynamic wife, Becky Garcia. The festivities wrapped up with a thank you speech by Steve. Truly admirable is the passion of the Miss World winners to give back and help make the world a better place to live. Doing good makes life worth living. Being in the company of the most beautiful women—winners all—has made the whole experience quite surreal, like stepping into a fairytale.

