World Bank willing to step up collaboration with Duterte admin

DAVAO CITY – The World Bank said it is willing to further strengthen its collaboration with the new Duterte administration on its socioeconomic programs.

In an interview, World Bank-East Asia and Pacific Region vice president Victoria Kwakwa said they are particularly interested to further increase their collaboration with the Philippine government in areas of agriculture, peace process, and affordable housing to address poverty as well as to create jobs for poorer Filipinos.

The World Bank executive had met with key senior government officials, among them were Finance Sec. Carlos Dominguez, Budget Sec. Bejamin Diokno, Socioeconomic Sec. Ernesto Pernia, Presidential Adviser on Peace Process (PAPP) Jesus Dureza, and Vice President Leni Robredo, who is chair of the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council (HUDCC).

“The objective of my visit was really to help me understand better some of the key development challenges in the Philippines, understand the program that we are working on, and discuss with key government counterpart, how they see the World Bank support to the Philippines and what more we could do together,” she said.

She added that no specific plans have been formed yet as they are currently at the level of discussing with government’s key senior officials how World Bank can increase its collaboration based on the country’s development agenda.

(Antonio L. Colina)