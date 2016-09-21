World tennis body chief coming to Manila

MANILA — Head of the world governing body for tennis, David Haggerty, is coming to the Philippines next week as part of his long planned Asian trip.

ITF President David Haggerty poses for the photographer after an interview at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Sunday, May 29, 2016 in Paris. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) / mb.com.ph

The 58-year-old American, who was elected International Tennis Federation (ITF) president during the ITF Annual General Assembly Meeting in Santiago, Chile last year, is scheduled to arrive in Manila on Tuesday.

Haggerty, a former head of the United States Tennis Association, will start his Asian trip on Friday and will be visiting Thailand, Hong Kong, Chinese Taipei, Korea, Japan and the Philippines.

“Mr. Haggerty is stopping in the Philippines as part of a long planned Asian trip visiting six countries during the trip. He will be arriving in the Philippines during the week of 27 September,” said Haggerty’s executive assistant, Jane Fraser, in an email sent to the Philippines News Agency (PNA).

Fraser added that Haggerty’s visit to the Philippines “is not specifically related to any internal dispute within the Philippines Tennis Association”.

The Philippine Tennis Association (Philta) Board of Trustees has elected Salvador Andrada to assume the presidency and finish the unexpired term of Edwin Olivarez until 2018.

Olivarez resigned as Philta chief to devote his time as Parañaque City mayor.

The election, held last July 29, was however questioned by some members of the Philta Board of Trustees.

In a press statement, Philta Vice President Randy Villanueva claimed to have the ITF recognition as Philta president.

The Philta election was witnessed by gymnastics association president Cynthia Carrion, who acted as Philippine Olympic Committee representative.