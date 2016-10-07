World’s largest air purifier turns Beijing’s filthy air to shining gems

A huge air purifier seeks to create a bubble of clean air in China’s smog-choked capital—and produce diamonds as by-products.

Dutch designer Daan Roosegaarde unveiled the pollution-fighting Smog Free Tower at 751 D-Park Power Square in Beijing on September 29.

The 7-meter high tower, the world’s tallest air purifier, uses a patented ozone-free ion technology to clean 30,000 cubic meters of air per hour.

It collects more than 75 percent of airborne smog particles—with diameters ranging from 2.5 microns to 10 microns—and releases clean air around the tower with a 360-degree coverage.

The giant vacuum compresses the particles it inhales and turns them into diamond cubes. These can be changed into souvenirs like Smog Free Rings, Cubes and Cufflinks.

By buying the smog free jewelry, consumers can help donate 1,000 cubic meters of clean air to the city and help develop and build more towers.

It also has a small carbon footprint, using a small amount of green electricity.

Beijing’s Smog Free Tower (Shanghaiist / MB.COM.PH)

The air purifier is part of Roosegaarde’s “Landscapes of the Future” project, which aims to improve the quality of daily urban life by integrating technology, space, and design.

The launch of the tower creates a promising future for China’s environment as the country deals with its infamously toxic air.

Data from Greenpeace reveals that Beijing and three other cities in China have a 2.5 particulate matter of air pollution, exceeding air quality guidelines by the World Heath Organization (WHO).

This level of particle pollution can cause problems in the cardiovascular and cerebrovascular systems, and can increase the risk of cancer and premature death.

The air purifier is mobile, meaning it can be transported to other areas where air pollution persists.

Metro Manila is among urban areas with high amount of air pollution. But in March 2016, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources reported that Metro Manila’s pollution level was close to the standard level of 90 micrograms per normal cubic meter.