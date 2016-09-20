Wrong button? Not an isolated case in aviation

The pilot of Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) declared a hijacking situation on Tuesday afternoon, 20 minutes before landing at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA). However, several minutes later, the pilot changed his statement and said it was just a mistake.

The management of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, in a press conference, admitted that the Saudia pilot accidentally pressed an emergency alarm, which created a hijack scare and triggered a major security response at NAIA.



This is not the first time that a plane was presumed to be hijacked. In fact, there are several reports where the pilot has mistakenly hit the “hijack” button.

Here are some incidents of pilot error that placed their aircraft in a hijacking scare: