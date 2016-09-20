Wrong button? Not an isolated case in aviation
The pilot of Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) declared a hijacking situation on Tuesday afternoon, 20 minutes before landing at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA). However, several minutes later, the pilot changed his statement and said it was just a mistake.
The management of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, in a press conference, admitted that the Saudia pilot accidentally pressed an emergency alarm, which created a hijack scare and triggered a major security response at NAIA.
This is not the first time that a plane was presumed to be hijacked. In fact, there are several reports where the pilot has mistakenly hit the “hijack” button.
Here are some incidents of pilot error that placed their aircraft in a hijacking scare:
- MARCH 2007 – Morocco to France In 2007, Malta’s security forces were put on alert fearing that a plane from Morocco bound to France was “hijacked” which turned out to be a false alarm.The Times of Malta reported that the airline captain pressed the wrong button which sent out a message that the plane was being hijacked.
A spokesman from the Armed Forces of Malta said the army and the ATC closely monitored the situation until it was confirmed to be a false alarm. The plane landed in Marseilles safely.
- DEC 2009 – Kingfisher aircraft (Mumbai) The pilot of a Hong Kong-Mumbai Kingfisher aircraft pressed the hijack button by mistake which caused a frenzy to airport officials in Mumbai.After realizing his error, the pilot got in touch with the Air traffic Controller (ATC) offiicials and Mumbai.
The flight was then cleared for landing, Time of India reported.
- JANUARY 2011 – Piedmont Airlines (Capitol Hill) An aircraft was presumed to be hijacked after it lost contact with ATC prompting security officials to evacuate the entire Capitol building in Washington.UK’s Independent reported that the complex was emptied and military jets were scrambled to respond to the “emergency”.
It was swiftly called off after the “missing” plane was found out to be safe and sound.
Diane Spitaliere of the Federal Aviation Authority said the pilot mistakenly turned his radio into the wrong frequency.
“It then took about 15 minutes for us to figure out where he was and re-establish communications,” Spitaliere stated.
The aircraft — owned by local carrier Piedmont Airline – landed nearby Reagan National Airport.
- DEC 2014 – Vietnam Airlines (Vinh) The pilot of Vietnam Airlines jet wanted to request for an emergency landing but instead of pressing the emergency code (7700), he accidentally pressed hijacking code (7500).Believing that that the plane traveling from Ho Chi Minh to Vinh was under attack, the ground crew scrambled to prepare for a hijacking scenario.
DailyMail reported that Czech captain Pechanec Marek wanted to request an emergency landing after he noticed technical problems that led to reduced pressure in the cabin.
Vietnam Airlines later issued a statement clarifying that the emergency landing had nothing to do with a hijacking.
- MAY 2015 – Jet2 flight (Spain) Back in May 2015, a Jet2 flight was caught up in a hijacking scare. The plane, carrying holidaymakers from the UK, landed at Majorca’s Son Sant Joan Airport and was quickly surrounded by the police after getting an alert from an airport personnel.The emergency caused Spain’s Civil Guard and National Police Corps to call a ‘crisis cabinet’ which handled what was initially thought of as an ‘unlawful seizure’ of the plane, the Daily Mail reported.
The pilot later on assured that he was in control of the place and there was no hijacker on board.
Apparently, the pilot triggered the alert after having problems using a conventional channel to communicate with air traffic controllers at the Mediterranean island’s airport. He ended up using a channel intended for situations where a plane has been hijacked, reported the Daily Mail.