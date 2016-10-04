WTO members accept Argentina’s bid to host 2017 ministerial conference

Members of the World Trade Organization (WTO) agreed at a meeting of its General Council on October 3 to accept Argentina’s offer to host the organization’s Eleventh Ministerial Conference (MC11) next year in Buenos Aires.

World Trade Organization (WTO) Logo (Photo courtesy of wto.org)

Argentina will be the first South American country to host the biennial event. This year’s conference was hosted by Kenya, in its capital, Nairobi.

The WTO is the global international organization dealing with the rules of trade between nations. At its heart are the WTO agreements, negotiated and signed by the bulk of the world’s trading nations and ratified in their parliaments. The goal is to help producers of goods and services, exporters and importers conduct their business.

The Philippines became a member of the WTO on January 1, 1995.