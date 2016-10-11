WV has 5th highest number of enterprises

Iloilo City – Western Visayas ranked fifth among 18 regions in the country with a high number of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), a Trade and Industry official said. Blesila Lantayona, Trade and Industry assistant secretary, said that although that shows the region has the “entrepreneurial spirit,” there is still a need to improve the MSMEs through coaching and mentorship.

Western Visayas (Photo courtesy of Google Maps)

She reiterated that MSMEs generate 62 percent of the total jobs in the country.

“We need quality MSMEs to improve entrepreneurial level. I personally believe that this coaching and mentorship will really improve the standing of our MSMEs,” Lantayona said.

Lantayona also stressed the need for government agencies and the private sectors to unite to further provide projects and programs to help the MSMEs improve.

She said that MSMEs could be further developed through the right mindset and business know-how so they will be able to really scale up their businesses.

She also urged the government machinery and private sectors in the region to help DTI in improving the skills and knowledge of the MSMEs.