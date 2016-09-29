Yamaha unleashes a fierce experience

TFX-150 lights up street fighter segment

A new fierce riding experience awaits riders on the lookout for a new street motorcycle. Yamaha Motor Philippines, Inc. (YMPI) took the wraps off the the TFX-150 at the Music Hall of SM Mall of Asia.

The TFX, which stands for “The Fierce Experience,” is a 150cc lightweight motorcycle, featuring naked styling, and a supermoto stance. An under cowl and side cowls give it some street fighter styling cues. It takes inspiration from its larger MT-series stablemates. Astute Yamaha fans will notice it looks very similar to the MT-Slaz 125 just recently launched in Thailand.

Like the MT-Slaz, the TFX is built upon the Deltabox frame.

Unique to the TFX-150 is the single cylinder, liquid-cooled, four-stroke, SOHC engine with EFI.

It produces 16hp at 8,500rpm and 14.3Nm of torque at 7,500rpm. Keeping it afloat over bumps are 37mm inverted forks in front and a linked-type monocross single shock in the rear. A six-speed transmission delivers power, via an aliuminum swing arm, to the rear wheel. It’s brought to a stop with disc brakes in front and behind.

The TFX also brings with it features typically found in a higher class of motorcycle, such as a full LED headlamp cluster, full inverted LCD display, and wider 110 and 130 mm front and rear tires.

The bike’s much awaited launch was met with much fanfare, featuring performances, a stunt show featuring the TFX-150, and test rides of TFX 150 motorbike at SM By The Bay Central Park.

The TFX-150 is offered in Silver and Matte Yellowish Gray at P139,000 in all authorized Yamaha dealers.